There is no deal after all.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the tentative collective bargaining agreement reached last week between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association has been voted down by the membership. Naylor adds this is happening despite the agreement being approved by the bargaining committee and recommended by team player reps.

According to sources, the tentative @CFL CBA has been voted-down by the membership. This, despite being approved by the bargaining committee and recommended by team player reps. It has been defeated. There is no CBA. #CFLPA #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 23, 2022

The players “no” vote is a rejection of the @CFLPA bargaining committee and player reps. #CFL #CFLPA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 23, 2022

Naylor adds the players' "no" vote is a rejection of the CFLPA bargaining committee and player reps. The league's players can go back on strike any time and have a meeting scheduled for Monday night.

More to come.