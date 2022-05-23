There is no deal after all.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the tentative collective bargaining agreement reached last week between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association has been voted down by the membership. Naylor adds this is happening despite the agreement being approved by the bargaining committee and recommended by team player reps. 

Naylor adds the players' "no" vote is a rejection of the CFLPA bargaining committee and player reps. The league's players can go back on strike any time and have a meeting scheduled for Monday night. 

More to come. 