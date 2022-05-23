There is no deal after all.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the tentative collective bargaining agreement reached last week between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association has been voted down by the membership. Naylor adds this is happening despite the agreement being approved by the bargaining committee and being recommended by team player reps.

According to sources, the tentative @CFL CBA has been voted-down by the membership. This, despite being approved by the bargaining committee and recommended by team player reps. It has been defeated. There is no CBA. #CFLPA #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 23, 2022

The players “no” vote is a rejection of the @CFLPA bargaining committee and player reps. #CFL #CFLPA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 23, 2022

Naylor adds the players' "no" vote is a rejection of the CFLPA bargaining committee and player reps. The league's players can go back on strike any time and have a meeting scheduled for Monday night.

Interesting fact: the rookie players in training camp (approx 400 of them, majority American) did NOT get a vote on the CBA. Deciding who can vote is a union decision. #CFL #CFLPA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 23, 2022

According to Naylor, the rookie players in CFL training camps -- approximately 400 of them and the majority of which are American -- did not get a vote on the new CBA. Deciding who is eligible to vote is a union decision.

Late Wednesday night, the CFL and CFLPA reached a tentative seven-year deal on a new CBA less than 96 hours after the strike began when talks broke off. The original CBA ran through last Saturday at midnight.

The 2022 CFL season is scheduled to open on June 9 with the pre-season getting underway on May 27.