Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has an oblique injury and is going to miss at least a few more days, manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters.

"We're still figuring out what to do with [Hernandez]," Montoyo said, "He’s not going to be playing in the next couple of days, for sure."

The outfielder missed the team's game on Sunday as he dealt with the injury.

In 39 games this season, Hernandez is batting .308 with 14 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Montoyo added that Bo Bichette is in Rochester to rehab and get some at-bats.

Pitchers Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker and Ken Giles are all progressing towards returns as well.

The Blue Jays are currently second in the AL East one game ahead of the New York Yankees.