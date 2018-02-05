Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson has started running as part of his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! ♠️ memo™️ 815 #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/so9u3InvnW — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 5, 2018

Watson posted a video on Twitter Monday that shows him running on a treadmill. According to the Houston Chronicle, Watson has said he is ahead of schedule in recovery. The team is hopeful that he can participate in organized off-season team activities on a limited basis.

Watson went down in practice with a non-contact injury during Week 9 and was diagnosed with an ACL tear at the facility.

Prior to the injury, Watson was in the running for offensive rookie of the year. He finished the season with 19 passing touchdowns (21 total) for 1,699 yards and a completion percentage of 61.8.

Following Watson's injury, the Texans went 1-8 to finish the season at 4-12.