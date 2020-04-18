The Major League Soccer season has been suspended indefinitely, which gives TSN the opportunity to take a look back at Toronto FC’s incredible runs to their first MLS Cup title and CONCACAF Champions League final.

Over the course of this week, you’ll be treated to Sebastian Giovinco wonder goals, Jozy Altidore clutch strikes, Victor Vazquez’s magic and see Toronto FC head to Mexico down a goal, only to force their Liga MX opponents into penalty kicks for the championship.

The action continues on Saturday as TSN presents both legs of Toronto FC’s 2018 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal matchup against Club America.

1st leg: @ BMO Field – 6pm et/3pm pt. on TSN5

2nd leg: @ Estadio Azteca – 8pm et/5pm pt. on TSN5

Club America vs. Toronto FC – Semifinal

A matchup against the famed Mexican side Club America awaited Toronto FC after they defeated Tigres UANL and that meant having to play a game at Estadio Azteca.

Club America’s home ground is one of the most famous stadiums in North America, known for its altitude, 7,200 feet above sea level, as well as its capacity, 87,523 screaming fans that are not happy to see you.

It was the first stadium in the world to host the World Cup final twice as Brazil defeated Italy 4–1 in the 1970 final and Argentina beat West Germany 3–2 for the 1986 title.

With Toronto FC hosting the opener, head coach Greg Vanney knew it was important to play a strong game at BMO Field before their return to Mexico.

“Our objective is to win the game and get a shutout,” Vanney told the media prior to the opening leg. “Get a lead and try to keep them off the board so that they don't get an away goal. It would be good for us to gain advantage before going down to Azteca.”

Having met Club America in a preseason, training match, Vanney had an idea of how the two-time winners of the CONCACAF Champions League would approach the game.

“It was intriguing,” said Vanney. “One of our takeaways was how much they value the width of the field. They like to get wide, like to get service; get their wingers on the ball. (Of) the (first) three goals that they scored, one was off a corner kick and two were off crosses.”

Club America ultimately prevailed 6-3 in the 60-minute training match.

They also had little trouble with their quarterfinal opponent, dispatching Panamanian side Tauro F.C. by a 7-1 aggregate score over two legs.

Key call of the series:

“Here’s Tosaint Ricketts through on goal, comes back towards Osorio. Toronto FC take the lead at Azteca! It’s a valuable away goal and it’s the Canadian Jonathan Osorio who scores again.” - Luke Wileman

