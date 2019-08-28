TORONTO — Uncapped Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea and Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci have been called up for Canada's CONCACAF Nations League matches next month against Cuba.

The 78th-ranked Canadian men host No. 179 Cuba on Sept. 7 at Toronto's BMO Field before the two teams meet again Sept. 10 in George Town, Grand Cayman. The return leg was shifted from Cuba because Havana's Pedro Marrero Stadium does not meet CONCACAF requirements.

After Cuba, the Canadian men will face the 22nd-ranked Americans in the three-team Group A, part of the top tier of the CONCACAF Nations League, in October and November. The group winner advances to the semifinals of the tournament that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

"This squad of players is hungry for success and wants to qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League final four tournament in June," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. "We've put down some strong roots over the last 18 months in our cultural and tactical approaches and we will be doing everything in this series of games to take our country to the next level."

Herdman's team has not played since blowing a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to No. 83 Haiti in June at the Gold Cup.

Canada has defeated Cuba in three straight matches, holding a career 6-2-3 edge.

The Canadians thumped Cuba 7-0 in Gold Cup group play with Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David each scoring a hat-trick. Both are back in Herdman's squad as part of a potent strike force that also includes Tesho Akindele, Alphonso Davies, David (Junior) Hoilett and Cyle Larin.

"This match will be different as we expect to face a tougher, more unified Cuban team than we did at the CONCACAF Gold Cup," said Herdman. "There's a new technical leader and a new vision for the team, so our team will have to be ready for what they bring but at the same time we have to enjoy these moments of playing at home and focus on unleashing the talent we have in this squad."

Cavallini and David have seven goals apiece this year for Canada.

Midfielders Atiba Hutchinson and Scott Arfield, who have worn the captain's armband recently, sit out the series. The Canadian Soccer Association says Hutchinson is coming back from injury while Arfield misses out as Herdman rotates his roster.

The 24-year-old Laryea has impressed with Toronto this season, making 13 starts in his 17 appearances. Able to play both fullback and midfielder, he has pushed Brazilian starter Auro on the MLS side.

Carducci, who leads the Canadian Premier League with eight clean sheets this season, has represented Canada at youth level and was invited to a senior camp in 2017 but has yet to win a cap with the national team.

The 22-year-old Carducci is not the first CPL player to be called up by Herdman. Pacific FC midfielder Noah Verhoeven was part of the Gold Cup pre-tournament camp but did not figure in the tournament.

Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser, who has already attended three senior team camps, is the other uncapped player in the squad for Cuba.

Davies, 18, and David, 19, are the youngest players in the squad while Larin is one of 12 players aged 24 or younger.

Veterans on the squad include Milan Borjan, Will Johnson, Jonathan Osorio, Samuel Piette and Russell Teibert. Akindele, midfielder David Wotherspoon, fullback Juan Cordova and centre back Steven Vitoria earn their first call-ups of 2019.

The 24-man roster features 12 MLS players, including four from Vancouver, three from Toronto and one from Montreal.

The Canadian men are unbeaten at BMO Field since 2011 with nine wins and five draws in 14 international matches.

Canada will host the U.S. on Oct. 15 and play the Americans south of the border on Nov. 15. The Canadian men have not beaten the U.S. since 1990, when they won 1-0 in Burnaby, B.C. Canada has gone 0-9-6 since.

CANADA ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Marco Carducci, Cavalry FC (CPL); Maxime Crepeau, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS).

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Valerenga Fotball (Norway); Juan Cordova, CD Huachipato (Chile); Derek Cornelius, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Doneil Henry, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS); Kamal Miller, Orlando City SC (MLS); Adam Straith, VfL Sportfreunde Lotte (Germany); Steven Vitoria, Moreirense FC (Portugal).

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Toronto FC (MLS); Will Johnson, Orlando City SC (MLS); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, Montreal Impact (MLS); Russell Teibert, Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS); David Wotherspoon, St. Johnstone FC (Scotland).

Forwards: Tesho Akindele, Orlando City SC (MLS); Lucas Cavallini, Puebla FC (Mexico); Jonathan David, KAA Gent (Belgium); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); David (Junior) Hoilett, Cardiff City (Wales); Cyle Larin, SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium).