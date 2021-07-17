Suns motivated to return home and seek out lead once again in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. the Phoenix Suns as he has entered health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2021

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging just 3.5 minutes per game in the postseason scoring just 0.7 points per game.

The Bucks have won tow games in a row, tying the series 2-2.