2h ago
Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health and safety protocols
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. the Phoenix Suns as he has entered health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging just 3.5 minutes per game in the postseason scoring just 0.7 points per game.
The Bucks have won tow games in a row, tying the series 2-2.