The 7-Eleven Power Rankings: Lightning No. 1 for second straight week

Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Tampa Bay Lightning look good, really good, in fact, as starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is back in the lineup after missing 14 games due to a left foot fracture.

Vasilevskiy was outstanding in a 48-save win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday and helped earn the Lightning an overtime point against the surging Jets Sunday night in Winnipeg. Backup Louis Domingue (14-4), meanwhile, got the job done in Vasilevskiy’s absence as Tampa Bay remains No. 1 for a second straight week in our 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

The Lightning continue to lead the league in victories (25), points (52) and are scoring an average of 4.00 goals a game, tops in the NHL. They also have the league’s second-best power play (behind Winnipeg) and the fourth-best penalty-killing unit.

The surging Jets have won a season-high five straight and nine of their last 10 to move up one spot this week to No. 3 just behind the No. 2 Calgary Flames who ascend the rankings ladder after going 3-0-0 last week. The Flames are 22-10-2 for their second-best start in franchise history.

Rounding out our panel’s top five this week are the Nashville Predators at No. 4, moving up from their No. 5 ranking after winning three straight games, and the Washington Capitals, who rise to No. 5 from No. 7 a week ago following five straight wins as Alex Ovechkin registered hat tricks in consecutive games to lead the NHL with 29 goals.

The Maple Leafs, 1-1-1 last week, drop four places to No. 6 this week after Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet for two straight games. Nevertheless, the Leafs join the Flames and Jets in our panel’s top 10 this week. The Edmonton Oilers move up one spot to No. 11 after a 2-1-1 week and the Montreal Canadiens rise to No. 14 from No. 15 a week ago after winning five of six games.

After a 3-0-1 week, the Vancouver Canucks move up six spots to No. 20 for the most significant jump of the week in our rankings while the No. 24 Ottawa Senators drop one place following a 1-2-0 week.

The Dallas Stars have the biggest drop of the week, falling five spots to No. 18 after losing their fourth straight game – all road games against Western Conference opponents.

Rounding out our panel’s lowest-ranked teams this week are the No. 27 New Jersey Devils, the St. Louis Blues at No. 28, the No. 29 Philadelphia Flyers, who fired head coach Dave Hakstol on Monday following a disastrous road trip in Western Canada, the No. 30 Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings return to the dubious No. 31 ranking after four straight losses (two in regulation, two in overtime) last week.