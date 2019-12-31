5h ago
The 7-Eleven Power Rankings: Slumping Oilers in desperation mode
Chiarelli: 'These deals weren't knee-jerk reactions'
Despite having the world’s best player in their lineup, the slumping Edmonton Oilers are shifting into desperation mode.
On Sunday, general manager Peter Chiarelli, in a bid to keep his job, shipped defencemen Chris Wideman and Jason Garrison and forward Drake Caggiula out of town and acquired D-men Alex Petrovic, Robin Norell and Brandon Manning. Clearly on the hot seat, Chiarelli appears to be trying everything to reverse his team's fortunes, including patching up his woeful blueline.
Manning, as you may recall, is the same player who nailed Connor McDavid into the boards in November 2015, breaking McDavid’s collar bone in his rookie season, sending him to the sidelines for 37 games. A year after the hit, the Oilers captain called Manning “classless” for the move. Both players now say their tiff is over and they're ready to move forward.
The Oilers (18-17-3) have lost six of their last seven games and are now on track to miss the playoffs for a second straight season as they drop 10 spots in No. 21 this week in our 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel.
Behind the Oilers bench, the new coach effect appears to have worn off. After going 9-2-2 under Ken Hitchcock, who took over from Todd McLellan on Nov. 20, the Oilers have lost five straight and have been outscored 25-12 in those five games.
McDavid is fourth in NHL scoring with 56 points in 37 games, but aside from Leon Draisaitl (47 points) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (34) he isn’t getting much help putting points on the board. At the other end of the rink, new starter Mikko Koskinen is mired in a slump, losing his last three games while Cam Talbot is 7-11-2 with a .892 save percentage and 3.30 goals-against average.
While the Oilers are in freefall with the biggest drop in our Power Rankings, the Tampa Bay Lightning are at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bolts are No. 1 for a third consecutive ranking, going 13-0-1 with NHL leading scorer Nikita Kucherov scoring three goals and adding eight assists in his last three games. Tampa Bay (30-7-2) is first overall in the standings, 11 points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who climb three spots to No. 2 after winning four straight games.
The No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs, winners of five of their last six, move up three places from No. 6 while the Winnipeg Jets slip to No. 4. Rounding out our panel’s top five this week are the Calgary Flames who drop three spots from No. 2.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, who won five straight before losing to the Leafs on Friday, make the biggest leap this week, moving up to No. 7 from No. 17 in our last rankings two weeks ago. Winners of five consecutive games, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also on fire these days, climbing nine spots to No. 6 this week from No. 15 in our last ranking on Dec. 17.
Besides the Leafs, Jets and Flames, Canada’s other teams heading in the right direction include the No. 13 Montreal Canadiens and the No. 18 Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the No. 21 Oilers are followed by the Ottawa Senators who drop seven places to No. 31 this week.
The remaining basement dwellers in our rankings this week include the No. 27 Detroit Red Wings, the Arizona Coyotes at No. 28 followed by the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings. Both the Blackhawks and Kings, however, are on the upswing, with Chicago winning five of its last six and L.A. going 4-1-1 since Dec. 15.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
-
RECORD30-7-2
-
LAST 109-0-1
-
LAST WEEK1
They established a team record for most wins and points in a month, going 12-0-1 so far in December. They averaged 5.08 goals per game for the month to date, more than a goal better than anybody else.
2. Washington Capitals
-
RECORD24-10-3
-
LAST 109-1-0
-
LAST WEEK5
The Capitals have won eight of their last nine, their only loss a 2-1 decision to red-hot Pittsburgh. Alex Ovechkin has nine goals in those 10 games and Nicklas Backstrom has 10 assists.
3. Toronto Maple Leafs
-
RECORD26-11-2
-
LAST 106-3-1
-
LAST WEEK6
Every team is going to have a bad game, or just face a team that plays better. The Maple Leafs were on a five-game winning streak before getting the 4-0 smackdown by the New York Islanders.
4. Winnipeg Jets
-
RECORD24-12-2
-
LAST 107-3-0
-
LAST WEEK3
The Jets are a strong offensive team, but go through curious scoring lapses. In four of their last five games they managed to score just one goal, although they did win one of those 1-0.
5. Calgary Flames
-
RECORD23-12-4
-
LAST 105-3-2
-
LAST WEEK2
Following a stretch of 13-2-1, the Flames have just one win in their last five games (1-2-2). Johnny Gaudreau tied for the second top scorer in December (9-13-22) behind Nikita Kucherov’s 28 points.
6. Pittsburgh Penguins
-
RECORD20-12-6
-
LAST 108-2-0
-
LAST WEEK15
The Penguins are enjoying their longest winning streak of the year, five games. They’ve allowed five total goals during the streak and Sidney Crosby leads the team with 10 points (2-8-10).
7. Columbus Blue Jackets
-
RECORD22-13-3
-
LAST 106-3-1
-
LAST WEEK17
A five-game winning streak for the Blue Jackets ended with a 4-2 loss to Toronto. Sergei Bobrovsky had two shutouts in the five games and another game in which he allowed just one goal.
8. San Jose Sharks
-
RECORD21-12-7
-
LAST 107-1-2
-
LAST WEEK10
Since losing 6-2 to Ottawa on Dec. 1 the Sharks sport a 9-2-2 record. Despite missing two of the 13 games, Erik Karlsson still leads the team in points with 1-14-15 during that stretch.
9. Boston Bruins
-
RECORD21-14-4
-
LAST 106-4-0
-
LAST WEEK13
After missing over a month, the Bruins welcomed back Patrice Bergeron who had four points (two goals, two assists) in his first game, and Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had three points.
10. Vegas Golden Knights
-
RECORD23-15-4
-
LAST 106-1-3
-
LAST WEEK12
One thing remains the same from Vegas’s inaugural season - their dominance in their own city. They have a 12-3-3 record at home this season and are currently on a nine-game home point streak (7-0-2).
11. Buffalo Sabres
-
RECORD21-12-6
-
LAST 104-4-2
-
LAST WEEK7
The Sabres have won just one of their last seven on the road (1-4-2) which doesn’t compare favourably to their 8-4-1 road record prior to that. On the plus side, they were 10-20-9 at the same time last year.
12. Nashville Predators
-
RECORD22-15-2
-
LAST 103-6-1
-
LAST WEEK4
You don’t expect a six-game losing skid from the Preds, the last five in regulation. In those five games the injury-ravaged team scored a total of seven goals. They’ve also lost 10 in a row on the road (0-8-2).
13. Montreal Canadiens
-
RECORD20-14-5
-
LAST 106-4-0
-
LAST WEEK14
The first five games of a six-game road trip have worked out well, winning three and losing two. They’ll play in Dallas Monday before returning to Montreal for their first home game since Dec. 17.
14. New York Islanders
-
RECORD20-13-4
-
LAST 107-2-1
-
LAST WEEK19
15. Colorado Avalanche
-
RECORD19-13-7
-
Last 102-6-2
-
LAST WEEK8
It hasn’t been a problem previously, but all of a sudden the Avalanche can’t score. They’ve lost four in a row (0-3-1) and have scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five games.
16. Anaheim Ducks
-
RECORD19-15-6
-
LAST 104-5-1
-
LAST WEEK9
The Ducks were on an 11-2-0 run when disaster struck. They’ve now lost five games (0-4-1) in a row. The four regulation losses were all on the road, and the Ducks scored a total of four goals.
17. Dallas Stars
-
RECORD20-16-3
-
LAST 104-6-0
-
LAST WEEK18
After their star players were called out by the team's CEO for poor play, the Stars beat Detroit 5-1, the first time in 16 games they scored that many goals. In 10 of the previous 15 they scored two or fewer.
18. Vancouver Canucks
-
RECORD19-18-4
-
LAST 107-2-1
-
LAST WEEK20
Since Dec. 6 the Canucks have an 8-2-1 record, among the best in the league. Elias Pettersson has 16 points (6-10-16) in those games, and Brock Boeser leads the team's goal scorers with eight.
19. Carolina Hurricanes
-
RECORD15-17-5
-
LAST 103-6-1
-
LAST WEEK21
Apart from a 5-3 win over Boston, scoring goals has been difficult for the Hurricanes over their last five games. In their other four games they lost all of them and managed to score a total of just two goals.
20. Minnesota Wild
-
RECORD18-16-3
-
LAST 103-6-1
-
LAST WEEK16
The Wild ended a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) with a 3-1 victory in Winnipeg. In those five games they scored a total of just five goals despite outshooting their opponents in every game.
21. Edmonton Oilers
-
RECORD18-17-3
-
LAST 104-5-1
-
LAST WEEK11
The new coach effect wore off quickly in Edmonton. After starting off 9-2-2 under Ken Hitchcock, the Oilers have lost five in a row and have been outscored 25-12 in those five games.
22. New York Rangers
-
RECORD16-14-7
-
LAST 103-2-5
-
LAST WEEK22
The Rangers have just three wins so far in December but things might have been different had they won five extra-time games in overtime or in the shootout, but they lost all five - most in the league.
23. Florida Panthers
-
RECORD16-15-6
-
LAST 105-4-1
-
LAST WEEK25
The Panthers are showing signs of improvement, winning five of their last seven games. Aleksander Barkov leads all Florida scorers with 11 points (4-7-11) in those games.
24. Philadelphia Flyers
-
RECORD15-17-5
-
LAST 103-5-2
-
LAST WEEK29
A positive among their recent games was trailing powerhouse Tampa Bay 5-2 in the third period and scoring three times to tie it up. Of course, there was no happy ending when they lost in overtime.
25. New Jersey Devils
-
RECORD14-16-7
-
LAST 104-4-2
-
LAST WEEK27
Mackenzie Blackwood has a .956 save percentage and a 1.58 GAA in five games. Only two players younger than him have earned shutouts for the Devils: Martin Brodeur and Sean Burke.
26. St. Louis Blues
-
RECORD15-17-4
-
LAST 106-4-0
-
LAST WEEK28
It’s the same old thing with the Blues. In their last six games Jake Allen had three outings in which he allowed just one goal. In the other games the team allowed 18 and Allen had to be pulled twice.
27. Detroit Red Wings
-
RECORD15-19-6
-
LAST 102-6-2
-
LAST WEEK23
The Red Wings have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and have just one win in their last nine games (1-6-2). They’ve also allowed five goals in each of their last three games.
28. Arizona Coyotes
-
RECORD17-20-2
-
LAST 104-6-0
-
LAST WEEK26
The Coyotes have just one regulation win in their last 13 games, but they have three in overtime or the shootout. Alex Galchenyuk has come alive, and is on a five-game point streak (3-4-7).
29. Chicago Blackhawks
-
RECORD15-20-6
-
LAST 106-3-1
-
LAST WEEK30
The Blackhawks are going through their best stretch of the season, winning five of their last six despite Corey Crawford being out with an injury. Cam Ward and Collin Delia (.957 SP) have split the net duties.
30. Los Angeles Kings
-
RECORD15-21-3
-
LAST 105-3-2
-
LAST WEEK31
The Kings doubled their longest winning streak of the year with a four-game streak that included three one-goal victories including two in overtime before losing to Vegas 4-1 on Saturday.
31. Ottawa Senators
-
RECORD15-20-4
-
LAST 103-6-1
-
LAST WEEK24
As if things weren’t bad enough, injuries forced the Senators to dip down to fourth on their goalie depth chart to Marcus Hogberg. He lost his first NHL game 3-2 to Washington, facing 24 shots.