5h ago

The 7-Eleven Power Rankings: Slumping Oilers in desperation mode

Chiarelli: 'These deals weren't knee-jerk reactions'

Despite having the world’s best player in their lineup, the slumping Edmonton Oilers are shifting into desperation mode.

On Sunday, general manager Peter Chiarelli, in a bid to keep his job, shipped defencemen Chris Wideman and Jason Garrison and forward Drake Caggiula out of town and acquired D-men Alex Petrovic, Robin Norell and Brandon Manning. Clearly on the hot seat, Chiarelli appears to be trying everything to reverse his team's fortunes, including patching up his woeful blueline.

Manning, as you may recall, is the same player who nailed Connor McDavid into the boards in November 2015, breaking McDavid’s collar bone in his rookie season, sending him to the sidelines for 37 games. A year after the hit, the Oilers captain called Manning “classless” for the move. Both players now say their tiff is over and they're ready to move forward.

The Oilers (18-17-3) have lost six of their last seven games and are now on track to miss the playoffs for a second straight season as they drop 10 spots in No. 21 this week in our 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel.

Behind the Oilers bench, the new coach effect appears to have worn off. After going 9-2-2 under Ken Hitchcock, who took over from Todd McLellan on Nov. 20, the Oilers have lost five straight and have been outscored 25-12 in those five games.

McDavid is fourth in NHL scoring with 56 points in 37 games, but aside from Leon Draisaitl (47 points) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (34) he isn’t getting much help putting points on the board. At the other end of the rink, new starter Mikko Koskinen is mired in a slump, losing his last three games while Cam Talbot is 7-11-2 with a .892 save percentage and 3.30 goals-against average.

While the Oilers are in freefall with the biggest drop in our Power Rankings, the Tampa Bay Lightning are at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bolts are No. 1 for a third consecutive ranking, going 13-0-1 with NHL leading scorer Nikita Kucherov scoring three goals and adding eight assists in his last three games. Tampa Bay (30-7-2) is first overall in the standings, 11 points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who climb three spots to No. 2 after winning four straight games.

The No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs, winners of five of their last six, move up three places from No. 6 while the Winnipeg Jets slip to No. 4. Rounding out our panel’s top five this week are the Calgary Flames who drop three spots from No. 2. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who won five straight before losing to the Leafs on Friday, make the biggest leap this week, moving up to No. 7 from No. 17 in our last rankings two weeks ago. Winners of five consecutive games, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also on fire these days, climbing nine spots to No. 6 this week from No. 15 in our last ranking on Dec. 17.

Besides the Leafs, Jets and Flames, Canada’s other teams heading in the right direction include the No. 13 Montreal Canadiens and the No. 18 Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the No. 21 Oilers are followed by the Ottawa Senators who drop seven places to No. 31 this week.

The remaining basement dwellers in our rankings this week include the No. 27 Detroit Red Wings, the Arizona Coyotes at No. 28 followed by the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings. Both the Blackhawks and Kings, however, are on the upswing, with Chicago winning five of its last six and L.A. going 4-1-1 since Dec. 15.

 

Tampa Bay Lightning
1. Tampa Bay Lightning

  • RECORD
    30-7-2
  • LAST 10
    9-0-1
  • LAST WEEK
    1

They established a team record for most wins and points in a month, going 12-0-1 so far in December. They averaged 5.08 goals per game for the month to date, more than a goal better than anybody else.

Washington Capitals
2. Washington Capitals

  • RECORD
    24-10-3
  • LAST 10
    9-1-0
  • LAST WEEK
    5

The Capitals have won eight of their last nine, their only loss a 2-1 decision to red-hot Pittsburgh. Alex Ovechkin has nine goals in those 10 games and Nicklas Backstrom has 10 assists.

 

Toronto Maple Leafs
3. Toronto Maple Leafs

  • RECORD
    26-11-2
  • LAST 10
    6-3-1
  • LAST WEEK
    6

Every team is going to have a bad game, or just face a team that plays better. The Maple Leafs were on a five-game winning streak before getting the 4-0 smackdown by the New York Islanders.

Winnipeg Jets
4. Winnipeg Jets

  • RECORD
    24-12-2
  • LAST 10
    7-3-0
  • LAST WEEK
    3

The Jets are a strong offensive team, but go through curious scoring lapses. In four of their last five games they managed to score just one goal, although they did win one of those 1-0.

Calgary Flames
5. Calgary Flames

  • RECORD
    23-12-4
  • LAST 10
    5-3-2
  • LAST WEEK
    2

Following a stretch of 13-2-1, the Flames have just one win in their last five games (1-2-2). Johnny Gaudreau tied for the second top scorer in December (9-13-22) behind Nikita Kucherov’s 28 points. 

Pittsburgh Penguins
6. Pittsburgh Penguins

  • RECORD
    20-12-6
  • LAST 10
    8-2-0
  • LAST WEEK
    15

The Penguins are enjoying their longest winning streak of the year, five games. They’ve allowed five total goals during the streak and Sidney Crosby leads the team with 10 points (2-8-10).

Columbus Blue Jackets
7. Columbus Blue Jackets

  • RECORD
    22-13-3
  • LAST 10
    6-3-1
  • LAST WEEK
    17

A five-game winning streak for the Blue Jackets ended with a 4-2 loss to Toronto. Sergei Bobrovsky had two shutouts in the five games and another game in which he allowed just one goal.

San Jose Sharks
8. San Jose Sharks

  • RECORD
    21-12-7
  • LAST 10
    7-1-2
  • LAST WEEK
    10

Since losing 6-2 to Ottawa on Dec. 1 the Sharks sport a 9-2-2 record. Despite missing two of the 13 games, Erik Karlsson still leads the team in points with 1-14-15 during that stretch.

Boston Bruins
9. Boston Bruins

  • RECORD
    21-14-4
  • LAST 10
    6-4-0
  • LAST WEEK
    13

After missing over a month, the Bruins welcomed back Patrice Bergeron who had four points (two goals, two assists) in his first game, and Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had three points.

Vegas Golden Knights
10. Vegas Golden Knights

  • RECORD
    23-15-4
  • LAST 10
    6-1-3
  • LAST WEEK
    12

One thing remains the same from Vegas’s inaugural season - their dominance in their own city. They have a 12-3-3 record at home this season and are currently on a nine-game home point streak (7-0-2).

Buffalo Sabres
11. Buffalo Sabres

  • RECORD
    21-12-6
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    7

The Sabres have won just one of their last seven on the road (1-4-2) which doesn’t compare favourably to their 8-4-1 road record prior to that. On the plus side, they were 10-20-9 at the same time last year.

Nashville Predators
12. Nashville Predators

  • RECORD
    22-15-2
  • LAST 10
    3-6-1
  • LAST WEEK
    4

You don’t expect a six-game losing skid from the Preds, the last five in regulation. In those five games the injury-ravaged team scored a total of seven goals. They’ve also lost 10 in a row on the road (0-8-2).

Montreal Canadiens
13. Montreal Canadiens

  • RECORD
    20-14-5
  • LAST 10
    6-4-0
  • LAST WEEK
    14

The first five games of a six-game road trip have worked out well, winning three and losing two. They’ll play in Dallas Monday before returning to Montreal for their first home game since Dec. 17.

New York Islanders
14. New York Islanders

  • RECORD
    20-13-4
  • LAST 10
    7-2-1
  • LAST WEEK
    19
They've won four of their last five, none more impressive than a 4-0 shutout by Robin Lehner over John Tavares and the Maple Leafs in Toronto, a game that also featured a natural hat trick by Mathew Barzal.
Colorado Avalanche
15. Colorado Avalanche

  • RECORD
    19-13-7
  • Last 10
    2-6-2
  • LAST WEEK
    8

It hasn’t been a problem previously, but all of a sudden the Avalanche can’t score. They’ve lost four in a row (0-3-1) and have scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five games.

Anaheim Ducks
16. Anaheim Ducks

  • RECORD
    19-15-6
  • LAST 10
    4-5-1
  • LAST WEEK
    9

The Ducks were on an 11-2-0 run when disaster struck. They’ve now lost five games (0-4-1) in a row. The four regulation losses were all on the road, and the Ducks scored a total of four goals.

Dallas Stars
17. Dallas Stars

  • RECORD
    20-16-3
  • LAST 10
    4-6-0
  • LAST WEEK
    18

After their star players were called out by the team's CEO for poor play, the Stars beat Detroit 5-1, the first time in 16 games they scored that many goals. In 10 of the previous 15 they scored two or fewer.

Vancouver Canucks
18. Vancouver Canucks

  • RECORD
    19-18-4
  • LAST 10
    7-2-1
  • LAST WEEK
    20

Since Dec. 6 the Canucks have an 8-2-1 record, among the best in the league. Elias Pettersson has 16 points (6-10-16) in those games, and Brock Boeser leads the team's goal scorers with eight.

Carolina Hurricanes
19. Carolina Hurricanes

  • RECORD
    15-17-5
  • LAST 10
    3-6-1
  • LAST WEEK
    21

Apart from a 5-3 win over Boston, scoring goals has been difficult for the Hurricanes over their last five games. In their other four games they lost all of them and managed to score a total of just two goals.

Minnesota Wild
20. Minnesota Wild

  • RECORD
    18-16-3
  • LAST 10
    3-6-1
  • LAST WEEK
    16

The Wild ended a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) with a 3-1 victory in Winnipeg. In those five games they scored a total of just five goals despite outshooting their opponents in every game.

Edmonton Oilers
21. Edmonton Oilers

  • RECORD
    18-17-3
  • LAST 10
    4-5-1
  • LAST WEEK
    11

The new coach effect wore off quickly in Edmonton. After starting off 9-2-2 under Ken Hitchcock, the Oilers have lost five in a row and have been outscored 25-12 in those five games.

New York Rangers
22. New York Rangers

  • RECORD
    16-14-7
  • LAST 10
    3-2-5
  • LAST WEEK
    22

The Rangers have just three wins so far in December but things might have been different had they won five extra-time games in overtime or in the shootout, but they lost all five - most in the league.

Florida Panthers
23. Florida Panthers

  • RECORD
    16-15-6
  • LAST 10
    5-4-1
  • LAST WEEK
    25

The Panthers are showing signs of improvement, winning five of their last seven games. Aleksander Barkov leads all Florida scorers with 11 points (4-7-11) in those games.

Philadelphia Flyers
24. Philadelphia Flyers

  • RECORD
    15-17-5
  • LAST 10
    3-5-2
  • LAST WEEK
    29

A positive among their recent games was trailing powerhouse Tampa Bay 5-2 in the third period and scoring three times to tie it up. Of course, there was no happy ending when they lost in overtime.

New Jersey Devils
25. New Jersey Devils

  • RECORD
    14-16-7
  • LAST 10
    4-4-2
  • LAST WEEK
    27

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .956 save percentage and a 1.58 GAA in five games. Only two players younger than him have earned shutouts for the Devils: Martin Brodeur and Sean Burke.

St. Louis Blues
26. St. Louis Blues

  • RECORD
    15-17-4
  • LAST 10
    6-4-0
  • LAST WEEK
    28

It’s the same old thing with the Blues. In their last six games Jake Allen had three outings in which he allowed just one goal. In the other games the team allowed 18 and Allen had to be pulled twice.

Detroit Red Wings
27. Detroit Red Wings

  • RECORD
    15-19-6
  • LAST 10
    2-6-2
  • LAST WEEK
    23

The Red Wings have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and have just one win in their last nine games (1-6-2). They’ve also allowed five goals in each of their last three games.

Arizona Coyotes
28. Arizona Coyotes

  • RECORD
    17-20-2
  • LAST 10
    4-6-0
  • LAST WEEK
    26

The Coyotes have just one regulation win in their last 13 games, but they have three in overtime or the shootout. Alex Galchenyuk has come alive, and is on a five-game point streak (3-4-7).

Chicago Blackhawks
29. Chicago Blackhawks

  • RECORD
    15-20-6
  • LAST 10
    6-3-1
  • LAST WEEK
    30

The Blackhawks are going through their best stretch of the season, winning five of their last six despite Corey Crawford being out with an injury. Cam Ward and Collin Delia (.957 SP) have split the net duties.

Los Angeles Kings
30. Los Angeles Kings

  • RECORD
    15-21-3
  • LAST 10
    5-3-2
  • LAST WEEK
    31

The Kings doubled their longest winning streak of the year with a four-game streak that included three one-goal victories including two in overtime before losing to Vegas 4-1 on Saturday.

Ottawa Senators
31. Ottawa Senators

  • RECORD
    15-20-4
  • LAST 10
    3-6-1
  • LAST WEEK
    24

As if things weren’t bad enough, injuries forced the Senators to dip down to fourth on their goalie depth chart to Marcus Hogberg. He lost his first NHL game 3-2 to Washington, facing 24 shots.