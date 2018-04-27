The Big Four solidify spots in TSN Draft Ranking

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
Check out Hockey Prospect Radio!

 

Embedded Image

 

Heard each weekend on TSN Radio Vancouver, hosts Shane Malloy and Russ Cohen present Hockey Prospect Radio - providing in-depth analysis on prospects as they head into the NHL Draft.

 

By Bob McKenzie

With the NHL draft lottery set for Saturday night, we will get clarity on two fronts.

One, we will find out who is choosing No. 1 overall at the draft in Dallas on June 22.

Two, we will find out which team will select Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin with that first overall pick.

Because winning the draft lottery and getting Dahlin are one and the same. It’s not even up for debate.

Dahlin was the unanimous choice of TSN’s panel of 10 NHL scouts in the preseason rankings in September, as he was in the mid-season rankings in late January and now yet again in the Draft Lottery Edition Top 15 rankings that have been compiled specifically in honour of Saturday’s lottery. There is no reason to believe he won’t be No. 1 on TSN’s final rankings, which are released the week prior to the draft.

In fact, the Big Four in this year’s draft — Dahlin, Russian winger Andrei Svechnikov, Czech winger Filip Zadina and American winger Brady Tkachuk — hold down the same spots as they did at mid-season.

Svechnikov is No. 2, Zadina No. 3 and Tkachuk No. 4.

While there was technically no change at the top of the rankings, there have been some subtle shifts worth noting.

If anything, Barrie Colt winger Svechnikov seems to have solidified his position as the consensus No. 2 pick in the draft. Nine of 10 scouts surveyed this week had him at No. 2. In January, the same panel of scouts gave him only six second-place votes.

And while both Halifax Moosehead winger Zadina and Boston University winger Tkachuk remain solidly in the consensus top four, there were a few more scouts who slid a defenceman into their top four at the expense of either Zadina or Tkachuk.

London Knight defenceman Evan Bouchard, for example, was No. 3 on one ballot and No. 4 on another. Acadie-Bathurst Titan blueliner Noah Dobson was No. 4 on one ballot. They are the only Canadians in the Top 10.

Bouchard was the very clear No. 5 prospect on the Draft Lottery edition rankings, a notable cut below the Big Four but also notably ahead of the rest of the draft class, including the three other defencemen who appear locked and loaded as Top 10 picks this year.

Swedish defenceman Adam Boqvist dropped one spot, from No. 5 to No. 6; QMJHL blueliner Dobson remained at No. 8 and University of Michigan freshman defenceman Quinn Hughes dropped from No. 6 to No. 9.

U.S. forward Oliver Wahlstrom moved up to No. 7 on the current rankings. He was No. 9 in January. Finnish forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi rounded out the TSN’s Draft Lottery Top 10.

There are a couple of other notes worth mentioning on the makeup of the Top 10.

There was almost nothing separating Boqvist, Wahlstrom and Dobson in the spots between six and eight. They appear to virtually interchangeable, based on voting results.

And while there was a little bit of separation between those three and Hughes at No. 9, understand one thing about this year’s draft: Based on our survey, there is a huge drop off in consensus after No. 9.

Kotkaniemi, though he was just one spot below Hughes, didn’t receive anywhere close to the same support.

Kotkaniemi is closer to being an interchangeable part with the next three prospects, ranked Nos. 11 through 13. That group, in order, includes Drummondville Voltigeurs centre Joe Veleno, Soo Greyhound centre Barrett Hayton and Spokane Chiefs defenceman Ty Smith.

Veleno moved up four spots from mid-season rankings; Smith dropped three; and Hayton remained in the same No. 12 slot. Veleno, Hayton and Smith are all Canadians, giving Canada only five prospects in the Top 15.

The remainder of TSN’s Top 15, which actually ends up being a Top 16 because there was a dead heat for the final spot, looks like this: U.S. forward Joel Farabee at No. 14 and a pair of Russian wingers, Grigori Denisenko and Vitali Kravtsov, tied at No. 15. Farabee moved up two spots from mid-season while Denisenko and Kravtsov made huge gains, from Nos. 21 and 39, respectively.

 

The Top 15

Rasmus Dahlin
1. Rasmus Dahlin

Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'2 | 181 lbs. | Apr. 13, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    41
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    20
  • +/-
    4
Andrei Svechnikov
2. Andrei Svechnikov

Right Wing | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 188 lbs. | Mar. 26, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    44
  • G
    40
  • PTS
    72
  • +/-
    26
Filip Zadina
3. Filip Zadina

Right Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 195 lbs. | Nov. 27, 1999

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    57
  • G
    44
  • PTS
    82
  • +/-
    23
Brady Tkachuk
4. Brady Tkachuk

Left Wing | Boston U (NCAA) | 6'3 | 196 lbs. | Sept. 16, 1999

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    40
  • G
    8
  • PTS
    31
  • +/-
    14
Evan Bouchard
5. Evan Bouchard

Defence | London (OHL) | 6'2 | 193 lbs. | Oct. 20, 1999

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    25
  • PTS
    87
  • +/-
    23
Adam Boqvist
6. Adam Boqvist

Defence | Byrnas (SWE-J20) | 5'11 | 168 lbs. | Aug. 15, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    25
  • G
    14
  • PTS
    24
  • +/-
    6
Oliver Wahlstrom
7. Oliver Wahlstrom

Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 183 lbs. | Jun. 13, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    39
  • PTS
    78
  • +/-
    26
Noah Dobson
8. Noah Dobson

Defence | Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) | 6'3 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 7, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    17
  • PTS
    69
  • +/-
    33
Quinn Hughes
9. Quinn Hughes

Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 5'10 | 170 lbs. | Oct. 14, 1999

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    37
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    29
  • +/-
    13
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
10. Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Centre | Assat (SM Liiga) | 6'2 | 188 lbs. | July 6, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    57
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    29
  • +/-
    -1
Joe Veleno
11. Joe Veleno

Centre | Drummondville (QMJHL) | 6'1 | 195 lbs. | Jan. 13, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    64
  • G
    22
  • PTS
    79
  • +/-
    4
Barrett Hayton
12. Barrett Hayton

Centre | S.S. Marie (OHL) | 6'1 | 190 lbs. | Jun. 9, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    21
  • PTS
    60
  • +/-
    24
Ty Smith
13. Ty Smith

Defence | Spokane (WHL) | 5'10 | 175 lbs. | Mar. 24, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    69
  • G
    14
  • PTS
    73
  • +/-
    44
Joel Farabee
14. Joel Farabee

Left Wing | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'0 | 164 lbs. | Feb. 25, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    26
  • PTS
    60
  • +/-
    30
Grigori Denisenko
T-15. Grigori Denisenko

Left Wing | Yaroslavl 2 (RUS-JR) | 5'11 | 176 lbs. | June 24, 2000

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    22
  • +/-
    8
Vitali Kravtsov
T-15. Vitali Kravtsov

Right Wing | Chelyabinsk (RUS) | 6'2 | 170 lbs. | Dec. 23, 1999

2017-18 Statistics

  • GP
    35
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    7
  • +/-
    3