The Carolina Hurricanes announced they have officailly matched the Montreal Canadiens' five-year, $42.25 million offer sheet to Sebastian Aho.

In 2018-19, his third NHL season, Aho scored a career-high 30 goals and 83 points in 82 games. He added five goals and 12 points in 15 playoff games during the 2018-19 Stanley Cup playoffs where the Hurricanes were swept by the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference finals.