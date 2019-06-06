It wasn't just a regular fan who shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

As first reported by Axios, the fan in question is venture capitalist Mark Stevens, who is a part-owner of the Golden State Warriors.

As Lowry attempted to keep a loose ball in play, he fell into the courtside seats. Stevens could be seen shoving Lowry in the shoulder. The Raptors guard said that Stevens used vulgarity towards him during the altercation.

Stevens was later escorted out of the arena.

"The fans have a place; we love our fans," Lowry said after the game. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there, because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself."

Stevens purchased his stake in the club in 2013 when Vivek Ranadive was forced to divest his stake when he purchased the Sacramento Kings.

Later on Thursday, the Warriors released a statement apologizing to Lowry and noting that Stevens will not attend the remainder of the NBA Finals and that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Warriors statement on investor Mark Stevens after the sideline incident involving Kyle Lowry in Game 3.



Team says he will not be attending any more Finals games and it will be investigating the incident further. pic.twitter.com/1aA3ZKzu6h — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 6, 2019

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement read. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game."

Game 4 between the two teams is set for Friday night in Oakland.

The Raptors lead the NBA Finals 2-1.