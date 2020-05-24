Brady, Mickelson, Manning, Tiger warm up for The Match II

The Match: Champions for Charity, which features the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, is now underway after being delayed due to inclement weather.

The event, which was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. et, started around 3:45 p.m. following the delay.

Today's made for television event is expected to raise over $10 million for COVID-19 related relief efforts.

The famous quartet are playing at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.