Infielder Yangervis Solarte hit a grand slam to carry the Blue Jays to a 13-11 extra-innings victory over the Indians in the rain-delayed first game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Cleveland. In the second game, Solarte nailed a homer, as did Josh Donaldson in his return to the lineup for the first time since April 10, but the Jays lost 13-4. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAMES 31/32, MAY 3: JAYS AT INDIANS (doubleheader)

RESULT: 13-11 win (11 innings) in Game 1; 13-4 loss in Game 2

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: L1

1—Donaldson returns with a bang

Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup for the first time since April 10 and he did so with a bang, going 3-for-7 with a two-run home run in a wild, extra-inning affair in Game 1, and then added a solo shot in Game 2. Donaldson was tested at third base a couple of times in the opener, passing with flying colours each time and showing significantly improved arm strength from the last time we saw him. He was the DH in the nightcap. It was a timely return from the DL for Donaldson and the Jays, as their other middle-of-the-order bat, Justin Smoak, was placed on paternity leave.

2—Rotation still struggling

After Jaime Garcia’s latest dud in the opener — six earned runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings — the Jays now have three of their five starters sporting ugly ERAs of over 6.00. Garcia (6.60), Marco Estrada (6.19) and Marcus Stroman (7.52) have all joined forced to tax a bullpen that’s running on fumes and being forced to shuffle guys in and out. Prior to Joe Biagini scattering 10 hits and allowing six earned runs over 4.1 innings in the second game, the Jays demoted reliever Danny Barnes and summoned Luis Santos from Triple-A Buffalo.

3—Pearce hits disabled list

After missing time during the series in Minnesota, Steve Pearce aggravated his strained left oblique on a swing in the fifth inning of the opener, eventually leaving the game later that inning. He was quickly placed on the 10-day DL after the game, opening up a left field start for Dwight Smith Jr., who had been recalled to start the day. A once-crowded Jays outfield is now down to Smith, Kevin Pillar, Teoscar Hernandez and Curtis Granderson.

4—Solarte enjoys huge day

Yangervis Solarte continues to contribute on a daily basis, posting six RBI and going 5-for-6 with the game-winning grand slam in the opener. He followed it up with a single, a double, and another homer, his ninth of the season, in the nightcap to set a franchise record for hits in a doubleheader with eight, surpassing Paul Molitor’s seven-hit effort from Sept. 4, 1995. Solarte also showed off his defensive versatility, appearing at first, second, and third.

5—Gurriel debuts in leadoff spot

Manager John Gibbons watched Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pound out three hits in the early game, and then rewarded the rookie by elevating him to the leadoff spot in Game 2. After Gift Ngoepe was designated for assignment during a day of roster shuffling, LGJ’s suddenly become an important part of the middle infield picture.

UP NEXT: LHP J.A. Happ (4-1, 3.50) vs. RHP Andrew Kittredge (1-2, 6.23) on Friday in series opener against Tampa Bay Rays​