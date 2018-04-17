The Toronto Blue Jays opened a double-header on Tuesday with an 11-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game.

GAME 15, APRIL 17: ROYALS AT JAYS, GAME 1

RESULT: 11-3 win

RECORD: 10-5

STREAK: W2

1—Randal Grichuk broke out of a season-long slump, collecting a double and his second home run of the season in the sixth inning to bump his average to .109. Manager John Gibbons gave his struggling right fielder a vote of confidence over the weekend, so he wasn’t surprised to see Grichuk start to turn things around. “He definitely needed that,” Gibbons said after the first game of Tuesday’s double-header. “Hopefully, he breathes a little easier now.”

2—After hitting his third home run as a Blue Jay and enjoying a 2-for-3 day, Yangervis Solarte is now sporting an OPS of 1.007. Aledmys Diaz, another off-season pick up, also had a pair of hits to bump his OPS to a solid .874. The Jays wouldn’t be five games over .500 if it wasn’t for those two winter additions.

3—Devon Travis was plunked on the right hand/wrist in the seventh inning, the third time in an eight-day span that he’s been hit by a pitch in the same area. Travis shook it off, though, and finished out the game, before sitting in the second game of the twin-bill.

4—Despite allowing a pair of home runs, Jaime Garcia battled through five innings to pick up his second win of the season. The left-hander allowed three earned runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out five. Garcia and his 3.86 ERA are scheduled to take the mound again Sunday on the road against the New York Yankees.

5—Teoscar Hernandez has played two games at the major-league level this season and he’s had a pair of hits in both of them. After playing hero in his season debut Friday in Cleveland, the 25-year-old outfielder had a double and a single Tuesday. Since being recalled in September, Hernandez now has 17 extra-base hits in 28 games.