Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez wasn’t as brilliant as last time out, but he gave his team a chance to win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over six innings in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees in New York. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 18, APRIL 19: JAYS AT YANKEES

RESULT: 4-3 loss

RECORD: 12-6

STREAK: L1

1—The Blue Jays will have to make a roster decision Friday when DH Kendrys Morales returns from the disabled list, but it would be a huge surprise if it’s outfielder Teoscar Hernandez packing his bags and leaving the Bronx for upstate New York, a.k.a. Triple-A. Manager John Gibbons doesn’t see a way he can play any better and noted Thursday that he has nothing left to prove in the minors. The most likely candidate to be optioned out is the eighth man in the bullpen, left-hander Tim Mayza. With five outfielders and a full-time DH on the roster, finding at-bats for all them could be a challenge, but Hernandez has pushed his way into playing time for now. After another 0-for-4 night with three strikeouts in the opener against the Yankees, Randal Grichuk and his .088 batting average might need a breather.

2—Aaron Sanchez wasn’t as brilliant as last time out, but he gave his team a chance to win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over six innings. Sanchez got 11 ground-ball outs, but struck out only two batters and induced just five swinging strikes, including four of them on a changeup he threw 43 times. He’ll have another tough test when he takes the ball again next Wednesday at home against the high-scoring Boston Red Sox.

3—Luke Maile continues to deliver, and he’s now hit safely in all seven games he’s started. Five of those, including his 2-for-4 night Thursday, are multi-hit efforts. When there are ducks on the pond, Maile has been perfect, starting the season a ridiculous 9-for-9 with runners in scoring position, a franchise record. Forget about keeping Russell Martin fresh, if Maile continues to produce like this it’s going to be a temporary timeshare behind the dish. Martin is slashing just .128/.277/.282 with a pair of homers in 47 trips to the plate.

4—Devon Travis sent a scare through the Jays dugout when he fouled a ball off the top of his left foot in a third-inning at-bat, and then hobbled to first after a base hit three pitches later. Trainer Nikki Huffman and Gibbons came out to check on their oft-injured second baseman, but he was able to stay in the game.

5—Since there’s currently no timeline for a return, we’ll keep this one short and sweet. Gibbons reported Thursday that Josh Donaldson has started his throwing program in Dunedin, and his shoulder feels good. He still won’t be activated from the DL Saturday when he’s eligible.​