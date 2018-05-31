As we move closer to the start of the 2018 World Cup, TSN.ca takes a look at something a little bit different – soccer players who ooze with style.

When it comes to style, many of the world’s best soccer players are ranked way up there on the hip and chic chart. From the latest clothes and cool hairstyles to out-of-this-world tattoos, they’re at the forefront of fashion and current trends.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the trendsetters. When they get a new haircut, it’s instantly copied. If they wear a certain shoe, it becomes popular almost immediately. It just goes to show that influential soccer players’ fashion statements hit a global scale.

Today, we look at the most stylish players heading into the World Cup in Russia – not only players with great fashion sense, but players with the best haircuts and funkiest hairstyles to boot and there are a few.

Paul Pogba, France

Pogba is one of the most recognizable players when it comes to style. But when we talk about his style, we’re talking more about his hairstyle.

He reveals a flashy hairstyle for every occasion. People started to take notice while he played for Juventus.

In Turin, Italy, Pogba started to shave images into the side of his head, sometimes for specific games. We’ve seen everything from a cheetah print, to Batman’s calling card, to even a poke ball. (INSERT PICTURES)

The 25-year-old isn’t shy about repping the things that he likes. Although he’s been a little more conservative lately with his hairstyles playing at Manchester United, Pogba still adds a little twist to his hairstyles before almost every game. (INSERT PICTURES)

In 2016 at the European Championships in France, the Frenchman repped the home crowd with a Gallic rooster shaved in with red and blue highlights to boot. (INSERT PICTURES)

We can probably expect more of the same from Pogba when France plays in their opening match on June 16 against Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

There wouldn’t be a list about style if Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t on it.

Ronaldo has been at the cutting edge of fashion for quite some time. The many hairstyles he’s introduced to the world over the years have all become a mainstay in the mainstream.

Every time Ronaldo changes his hairstyle, his look is imitated around the world.

Even when Ronaldo is playing for club and country, his hair is on point. It doesn’t look like he’s just been running around for 90 minutes.

From street wear to suits, the 33-year-old has always created his own type of style that reflects who he is.

His brand has become global and his love of fashion has followed the same trend. Ronaldo has numerous clothing lines. From his own line of denim jeans to blankets, underwear and shirts, he’s put his name on it all. With 127 million Instagram followers and about the same number on almost every social media avenue, Ronaldo is able to promote his style to the world better than any other athlete.

Ronaldo also has an exclusive deal with Nike that he’s had for more than a decade, something that has garnered him not only his own cleats, but also his own shoe.

Neymar, Brazil

Another player to go hand in hand with style is Neymar.

This Brazilian superstar is probably third on the list of the world’s most famous soccer players behind Ronaldo and Argentinian Lionel Messi.

What most people notice about Neymar, apart from his crazy skills on the field, are his constantly changing hairstyles as well as his tattoos.

Unlike Ronaldo, Neymar likes to take more risks with what’s growing on his head.

We’ve seen some of the most out-there hairstyles on the planet from Neymar for the last few years.

Neymar isn’t shy about trying something new. He’s rocked some of the strangest styles you can think of (like this PICTURE) and this (PICTURE).

It’s what makes Neymar, Neymar. The 26-year-old lives just like he competes on the pitch, with no fear.

Just like the other players on this list, Neymar is also a risk taker when it comes to fashion. Most recently, he showed up to the Ligue 1 awards in a black and gold jacket that had golden snakes protruding out of the chest and arms.

Most players at that event wore traditional suits or tuxedos but not Neymar – he stood out from a mile away all while snagging the Ligue 1 player of the year award.

Sergio Ramos, Spain

On the field, Sergio Ramos is one of the most feared centre-backs you could play against anywhere in the world. He gets under player’s skins and sometimes does questionable things as well.

But just as his ferocity knows no bounds when he plays for either Real Madrid or Spain, the same can be said of his style.

When Ramos, who’s now 32, was younger we all remember the awkward long-haired fellow who seemed to have so much talent.

Now Ramos has a more mature look, a clean haircut and beard and looks like a Mafia don most days dressed in a custom suit.

Ramos is very subtle with his style but also seems to always look sharp.

Raheem Sterling, England

It seems that controversy always follows this young English star – especially when World Cup time comes around. But Sterling isn’t one to shy away from the spotlight; in fact, he excels at basking in it.

When Sterling made his move from Liverpool to Manchester City people said he would fold under the pressure, but instead the 23-year-old has become one of the best players in the Premier League.

His style similarity follows that attitude, especially with his hairstyles.

Sterling has been known to have a different hairstyle for almost every season in the Premier League and likes to change it up regularly. He’s always been out there with his choices and no doubt will have something new to show the world in Russia.

His clothing style however is a little bit different Sterling likes to keep it simple and low key, usually wearing some sneakers, jogging pants and a hoodie. He keeps it straightforward and modern.

Keisuke Honda, Japan

Known mostly for his blonde locks, Keisuke Honda has been on the world stage for over a decade.

One of the most successful Japanese players to ever play the game, Honda has been rocking his bleached hair for most of his career. He’s also an icon and hero in Japan.

In the days playing for AC Milan, where he got most of his notoriety, Honda has always had his spiky blond hair hitting the field.

As for his style, Honda, who turns 32 on June 13 – a day before the World Cup starts, is always clean cut wearing a suit and tie for almost every occasion. He’s the epitome of being “dressed for success.”

Jerome Boateng, Germany

Known by some as a style icon, Boateng has one of the most unconventional styles and isn’t afraid to wear anything he’s feeling.

The towering centre-back’s favourite fashion accessory is his trademark glasses and his Instagram account that has 5.3 million followers has a plethora of pictures with Boateng rocking some awesome looks.

The 29-year-old Boateng enjoys the casual look as he’s mostly seen wearing jeans, a clean white pair of kicks and a ball cap.