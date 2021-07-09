Maya Moore's fight for social justice will be featured in ESPN's 30 for 30 series

WNBA star Maya Moore will be a subject for ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentary series titled Breakaway.

The movie explores Moore’s social activism the last couple years. She has helped to free a wrongfully convicted man named Jonathan Irons from prison, taking a hiatus from her basketball career to do so.

Moore led the Minnesota Lynx to four WNBA titles during her career, won a regular season MVP award, three All-Star MVPs and a league scoring title. She decided to take a sabbatical in 2019 to help fight for Irons. She learned he was wrongly sentenced to 50 years in prison for burglary and assault in Missouri. With her help, he was released in September 2020. They later became married.

Breakaway is directed by Rudy Valdez and produced by award-winning journalist Robin Roberts.

Moore will also appear at the 2021 ESPYs this weekend after being named the Arthur Ashe Courage Award recipient for her social justice efforts.