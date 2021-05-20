Viewership for the WNBA's opening weekend soars over 300 percent from last year

The 25th season of the WNBA is underway and it’s already doing numbers.

According to NBA Canada, Canadian viewership on opening weekend increased by 325 percent. Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, a rematch of last season’s Finals, set a record as the most-watched WNBA regular season game in Canada.

Findings from a 2020 Nielsen Sports study revealed interest in the WNBA increased 50 percent among the general public. The study also detailed a 31 percent on a yearly basis among Canadian sports fans.

These numbers are proof that if you make games accessible, people will watch.