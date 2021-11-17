Rochette scores two to lead Remparts to QMJHL win over Oceanic

GATINEAU, Que. — Manix Landry's third-period goal held up as the winner as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-3 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Wednesday.

Jonah De Simone, who'd signed a tryout contract two weeks earlier with Gatineau, Antonin Verreault, Mathieu Bizier and Samuel Savoie also scored for the Olympiques.

Josh Lawrence scored a pair of goals to lead the Sea Dogs, while William Dufour had the other.

Remi Poirier turned aside 26 shots for Gatineau, while Sea Dogs netminder Jonathan Lemieux stopped 37 shots.

Gatineau, second in the Western Conference, improved to 9-4-2-2. Saint John, seventh in the Eastern Conference, fell to 8-8-0-2.

---

REMPARTS 4, OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Theo Rochette scored a pair of goals to lead Quebec to a 4-1 win over Rimouski.

Nathan Gaucher and James Malatesta also scored for the Remparts, who improved to 12-6-0-0 on the season. William Rousseau made 23 saves.

Tyson Hinds scored the lone goal for Oceanic, who fell to 11-5-1-1. Patrik Hamrla stopped 27 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.