A third player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Hockey League announced on Tuesday.

The player is in self-isolation and has not come into close contact with any other Avalanche players or staff members.

This marks the eighth positive test for the novel coronavirus in the NHL as the Ottawa Senators have five positive cases.

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 along with most other professional leagues and/or tournaments worldwide.