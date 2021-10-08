MONCTON, N.B. — Thomas Auger and Vincent Labelle scored in the shootout as the Moncton Wildcats rallied to a 6-5 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Yoan Loshing, Maxim Barbashev, Francis Langlois and Charles-Antoine Pilote all found the back of the net as Moncton (1-2-0) came back from a 5-1 deficit to force overtime. Jacob Stewart had a goal for the Wildcats earlier in the second period.

Vincent Filion started in net for Moncton, stopping 19-of-24 shots. Thomas Couture came in to start the third period and turned aside all nine shots he faced and 2-of-3 skaters in the shootout.

Dawson Stairs opened scoring for Cape Breton (1-1-1) with a power-play goal in the first period. Nicholas Girouard, Kian Bell, Ivan Ivan and Jacob Squires rounded out the attack.

Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia made 37 saves in net for the Eagles.

The Eagles were 2 for 5 on the power play and Cape Breton was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Captain Logan Chisholm scored and added two assists as the Titan (3-0-0) downed Saint John (0-3-0).

---

ISLANDERS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell's goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Islanders (3-0-0) topped Halifax (1-1-1).

---

REMPARTS 4 DRAKKAR 0

QUEBEC CITY — Goalie William Rousseau stopped all 23 shots he faced as Quebec (2-1-0) blanked Baie-Comeau (1-2-0).

---

OCEANIC 2 SAGUENEENS 1 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alex Drover, Luka Verreault and Xavier Cormier all scored in the shootout to power the Oceanic (2-1-0) past Chicoutimi (1-0-2).

---

ARMADA 3 FOREURS 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Simon Pinard put away his second goal of the game in overtime as the Armada (3-0-0) sank Val-d'Or (2-0-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 TIGRES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Tyler Peddle struck twice and added an assist as the Voltigeurs (1-1-1) blasted Victoriaville (2-1-0). ---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.