Thomas Chabot will serve as Team Canada's captain at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland.

Hockey Canada announced Thursday that Chabot will wear the "C," while Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson, Winnipeg Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry, and Damon Severson of the New Jersey Devils will serve as alternates.

Chabot, 25, will be representing Canada at the tournament for the third time in his career. He won a silver medal at the worlds in 2019, after missing the podium a year earlier in his tournament debut.

“It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship,” Chabot said. “Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and Damon are great leaders and players, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them. Our entire team is excited to play for Canada, and we will represent the country with pride as we look to defend last year’s gold medal.”

The tournament will begin Friday, with Canada facing Germany in its opening contest.

Hockey Canada named a 24-player roster earlier this week as they hope to repeat as tournament champions for the first time since 2015-16.

The full roster is as follows:

Forwards: Josh Anderson, Matt Barzal, Drake Batherson, Max Comtois, Dylan Cozens, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Morgan Geekie, Noah Gregor, Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, Dawson Mercer, Eric O’Dell, Nicolas Roy, Cole Sillinger

Defence: Thomas Chabot, Ryan Graves, Nick Holden, Dysin Mayo, Travis Sanheim, Damon Severson, Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders: Chris Driedger, Logan Thompson, Matt Tomkins