San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said that forward Joe Thornton will miss at least two weeks with a sprained MCL.

Joe Thornton’s injury is to his right MCL. He is out at least “several weeks,” per Doug Wilson. Team waiting for results of MRI. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 24, 2018

The Sharks are waiting on further results from an MRI to determine whether surgery is necessary for the 38-year-old.

When asked if he thought the injury could be more than several weeks, Wilson said “I don’t like to guess. I’m an optimist by nature, and so is Jumbo. So, let’s see when we get there.”

Thornton appeared to incur the injury late in the third period after a collision with linemate Mikkel Boedker. He left the game with roughly 30 seconds to go in the third and did not return. The Sharks would go on to lose 5-4 in overtime.

Thornton suffered a torn ACL and MCL last season in his left knee which he played through during the playoffs before undergoing surgery in the summer.

In 47 games so far this season, Thornton has 13 goals and 23 assists. He is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Sharks (26-14-7) will be back in action Thursday night when they host the New York Rangers (24-20-5).