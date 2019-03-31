Thornton sets Jays record with 8 Ks in debut

Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trent Thornton set a team record with eight strikeouts in his Major League debut.

Thornton accomplished the feat in five innings against the Detroit Tigers Sunday before leaving the game.

Thornton's five scoreless innings also extended the Jays current record of scoreless innings pitched by starters to start the season to 24.

Thornton was acquired by the Blue Jays in the off-season in the Aledmys Diaz trade.