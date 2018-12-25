Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. ANTHONY DAVIS (Pelicans): It’s pretty obvious LeBron James and the Lakers are putting the subtle full-court press on him. Just remember that Davis is now represented by LeBron’s childhood friend and Agent, Rich Paul. Also remember that Lakers president Magic Johnson & GM Rob Pelinka we’re fined last year for tampering in the subtle recruitment of Paul George. They’ll do what it takes to get their man. It’s time the NBA starts looking at all of this. Like college recruiting, there is an entire underworld of shaky behavior going on, and teams that currently hold the rights to a player deserve their rightful protection. Elite players in our sport are true difference makers and some folks will sadly and unethically go to any means to get things done.

2. GEORGE (Thunder): He’s settled in now and playing terrific ball, averaging 26.2 points per game. George has been steady all season long and he’s deservedly emerging as a guy you’ll hear about all season in the MVP discussion. You don’t need to be in an ‘it market’ to achieve great things and be happy.

3. JOEL EMBIID (76ers): Embiid absolutely dominated the short-handed and undermanned Raptors on Saturday night. He has smartly bagged the finesse 3-point shooting and is instead kicking folks’ tails finally playing to his true strengths: 15 feet and in, where he has averaged 26 ppg & 12 rebounds in his last 7 games. If he continues to play intelligently like this, he’s an incredibly difficult guy to stop. The light is coming on and opponents aren’t going to like having to deal with his overwhelming skill set.

4. JOSH RICHARDSON (Heat): He has been stellar averaging 18 ppg, 4 rebounds and 5 assists in place of the injured Goran Dragic, for red-hot Miami which has won five in n a row. Suddenly, this squad has become a very difficult out, and Richardson’s impact in the backcourt is making a huge difference.

5. Domantas Sabonis (Pacers): Not only should Sabonis be a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, but you’ve also got to consider him in the discussion for Most Improved Player, as well. Simply put, averaging 14 ppg & 10 rebounds on 63 per cent shooting, he has proven to be a steal as a late lottery draft pick (2016). He plays super hard every night and punishes folks physically. Love the force that he plays with. Winning player.