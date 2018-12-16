Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Insider Jack Armstrong is back with his thoughts the Trevor Ariza trade, the Jabari Parker situation and more.

1. TREVOR ARIZA (Wizards): Interesting trade by beleaguered GM Ernie Grunfeld, bringing back a player who was very productive in his time in Washington for them and will be a positive boost to their squad now, yet gives them cap flexibility after the season. They had to do something and at the very least, they get back a proven professional.

2. KELLY OUBRE JR. (Suns): The Wizards decided to give up on this talented youngster. Not sure where he’ll fit in with the glut of wings presently in Phoenix, but he can surely score and shoots it decently. He’s just inconsistent and a bit immature on the floor at times and needs to get it together on a nightly basis. Time to take the next step.

3. JABARI PARKER (Bulls): Coach Jim Boylen has taken him out of the rotation for now. The guy is an offensive talent who is a poor defender. GM Gar Forman gave him a nice contract this offseason and now has to figure out what to do with a compromised asset. If you’re the coach, you’ve got to do it your way because you’re not even sure if you’ll get to coach next season. Play the guys that you believe reflect your philosophy.

4. KENNY ATKINSON (Nets): This guy is doing a fabulous job in Brooklyn and suddenly has his team right in the hunt for a playoff spot in the East. They’ve won five in a row and at 13-18, look like a team that has totally bought into the philosophy of their coach. This team plays super hard and runs their offense with discipline and energy. They simply compete harder than lots of teams. That helps bridge the gap for a roster that isn’t stocked with superstars.

5. EVAN TURNER (Blazers): Look I know that he’s a poor shooter (14% on 3’s) but watching him is all about appreciating what he does do. He does lots of things really well averaging eight points, five assists and four rebounds shooting 46%. He’s an excellent teammate who guards consistently and carries himself like a true pro. A valuable reserve piece.

