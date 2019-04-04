Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. AUBURN VS. VIRGINIA: I’m going with the Cavaliers here in this matchup. I love the consistency of their scheme on both sides of the ball. Ty Jerome has been rock solid in the tournament. I just think their defence is so tight and disciplined that they’ll prevent Auburn from getting in transition and getting up clean 3-point shots. The pace of play matters and Auburn must increase it to have a shot.

2. TEXAS TECH VS. MICHIGAN STATE: Giving a slight edge to Cassius Winston and the Spartans. They’ve played very good competition both in conference and in the non-conference schedule. That matters and makes a difference this time of year. Two outstanding defensive teams well-equipped to stifle the other. Jarrett Culver is a dynamic player for Tech and he’ll need to get to the rim often for easy shots to loosen things up for his squad. They are evenly matched teams that will grind it out in a physical, hard fought affair. Michigan State by a nose due to their rebounding and toughness.

3. RAPTORS CENTRES: When you see Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol combine vs. Brooklyn for 7-10 on threes, you gotta love it. If you’re an opposing coach preparing your team for Toronto, that’s an added element of work that you have to scheme for. That threat makes the Toronto attack that much more diversified.

4. KENNY ATKINSON (Nets): I'm happy to hear the news that he and his staff are about to get contract extensions. It's well earned and deserved. Forget the record. He’s gotten a lot out of that roster. They play super hard and are always prepared. I’ve really been impressed with the progress their organization has made under his leadership along with GM Sean Marks. They're trending in a positive direction.

5. RJ BARRETT (Duke): I’m kind of surprised with all the negative reaction to his performance in the NCAA tournament, in particular vs. Michigan State. He’s going to be an outstanding player down the road. I empathize ‘going to be’. He’s a young man with lots of runway ahead of him. Is he a perfect player? No. Who is? I know one thing, he will work and grind and gradually over the days, months and years ahead he will keep improving and growing as a player. He's a high character person who will pay the price. Too often, too many folks put way too much pressure and expectations on a young man. He’s handled it well and will continue to be a class act. A fine career isn’t made or broken based upon one game or even one season. It's all about the long haul and guys like him figure it out quicker than most and hit their stride. He has a nice future ahead of him.