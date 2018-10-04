Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns with thoughts on Jonas Valanciunas's evolution with the Toronto Raptors, the latest on the Jimmy Butler saga with the Minnesota Timberwolves, what can be expected from Dennis Smith Jr.'s sophomore season and more.

1. JONAS VALANCIUNAS (Raptors): I’ve liked what I’ve seen from JV in the two preseason games and throughout training camp. He’s very familiar with coach Nick Nurse’s offensive philosophy and seems more aware and alert defensively. This is all part of the maturation process of a guy whose hitting the prime years of his career. It takes longer with big guys and patience is necessary and the Raptors have been patient and invested lots in him. I think the chance for a greater and more consistent return when actually counted on has finally arrived.

2. JIMMY BUTLER (Timberwolves): The Timberwolves are trying to not get fleeced and others are trying to avoid turning over a king's ransom to them for a guy who's a rental likely out the door next summer. Right now, there's lots of posturing and misinformation out there surrounding Butler. Sooner or later someone is going to have blink. This is high-stakes poker at its finest.

3. KEVIN DURANT (Warriors): Durant playing an exhibition game in Seattle this week and celebrated his brief time there as a Sonic before team moved to OKC. Needless to say, with NHL hockey inching closer to being there, the momentum for basketball's return to a wonderful basketball town is growing. Every bit of awareness on the part of folks in the business will help keep the issue on the front stage. It's a no-brainer, in my opinion, for the NBA to be back in Seattle down the road.

4. DENNIS SMITH JR. (Mavs): I’m expecting a really good sophomore year from him with the talent upgrade of the roster in adding DeAndre Jordan and rookie Luka Doncic. Smith is an explosive and dynamic talent, who - when you add more weapons around him - will settle down and get better-quality offensive opportunities to shine. The floor opens up and defences can’t load up on you as much.

5. JULIUS RANDLE (Pelicans): The Pelicans are a good fit for him, playing with an elite talent in Anthony Davis on an improving team. He gradually improved in his time with the Lakers and his low-post prowess, faceup game, energy, toughness and rebounding will be an ideal replacement for the departed DeMarcus Cousins. This was a sensible pickup.