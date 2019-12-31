Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. KEMBA WALKER (Hornets): The Hornets guard is having a terrific season, so it’s a no-brainer in my book that he belongs in this year’s All-Star Game in Charlotte. Walker is averaging 25.9 points and 6 assists per game while shooting 36.9 per cent from distance. He’s been the main reason his team is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. I love the swagger that he plays with. Walker gets on these big-time rolls and is awfully difficult to stop when he gets in the zone. Walker has a great handle and change of speed and direction in his game.

2. NIKOLA VUCEVIC (Magic): It’s hard to find a lot of traditional centres when you look around the league, but Vucevic is definitely one of the really good ones. He does it all, averaging 20.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, along with great efficiency (shooting 53.2 per cent from the field, 37.9 per cent from deep and 81.6 per cent from the free-throw line). This highly skilled big is a load to deal with in the post and has a nice face-up game as well. When I look in the East, he’s deserving of an all-star nod as a reserve. He has been excellent this season.

3. ZACH COLLINS (Blazers): I still believe that Portland jumped the gun force-feeding minutes to this young man with good potential out of Gonzaga. Ed Davis was reliable for them and they miss his steady play. Collins has had nice moments in a season where he’s averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds on 48.5 per cent shooting, but it’s not there each night, which is understandable with him being physically overmatched in certain instances. He’s lanky and athletic with good tools but it’s hard for him to sustain consistently. There have been some growing pains, but the talent is there. The patience has to match that.

4. CHANDLER HUTCHISON (Bulls): It’s a long season with lots of twists and turns on the roller coaster ride for a young pro, but my impressions of him have been positive. I like his energy, explosiveness and scoring ability. Hutchison obviously needs lots of polish and development, but there are some good tools there to work with.

5. RODIONS KURUCS (Nets): The Nets landed a good prospect in the second round. He’s shot it well (48.6 per cent) and has been productive (8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds) as his minutes continue to increase as he earns the confidence of his coaching staff. Despite his wiry frame, he’s rugged and tough and knows what he’s doing on the floor. Kurucs is developing at a good pace. He’s been a pleasant early surprise.