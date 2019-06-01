MONTREAL — Orlando City SC scored three times in the first half to defeat the Montreal Impact 3-0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson all scored for Orlando City (5-7-3), who had only won once in their previous six games.

Evan Bush was beaten three times on five shots for the Impact (7-7-3), who suffered their worst defeat at home in nearly three years. Montreal has lost three times in its last five games.

Orlando City went 0-5-1 in Montreal dating back to Sept. 7, 2016 – a 4-1 victory in which Brazilian star Kaka scored twice. That was also the last time Montreal lost by three goals at Saputo Stadium.

Without Ignacio Piatti, who will miss at least two months with a knee injury, the Impact offence only fired one shot on City goalkeeper Brian Rowe – an easy save on Saphir Taider in the second half. Rowe has three clean sheets this year.

Remi Garde's men were blanked for the sixth time this season.

Dom Dwyer (hamstring injury) did not travel to Montreal with his teammates but the offence managed without him.

After an uneventful first 25 minutes, Orlando scored three goals in a 15-minute span.

Zakaria Diallo's hand ball in the box off an Orlando corner led to a penalty kick for the visitors. Portuguese midfielder Nani slotted home from the spot in the 27th minute. Bush dove the right way but could not get his hand on the powerful shot. Nani leads Orlando with eight goals this season.

Akindele doubled Orlando City's lead in the 36th minute when he got on the end of Chris Mueller's low cross in the box for the easy tap-in.

The Lions made it 3-0 just before halftime through Jonhson's first of the season. Quick one-touch passes by Orlando created space down the wing for Joao Moutinho, who crossed the ball into the box. Bush punched the ball right to Johnson, who headed home for his first MLS goal since March 31, 2018.

It was the first time Montreal conceded at least three first-half goals at home since June 11, 2014 in a 4-2 loss to D.C. United.

Notes: Orlando scored the game's first goal for the first time in six matches. … City improved to 2-3-2 on the road this year. … There were 17,018 fans in attendance at Saputo Stadium.