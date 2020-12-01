Thunder Bay will host the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts after missing out on their opportunity this season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The northern Ontario city was scheduled to host the women's Canadian championship this season, but it will now be played in Calgary, along with the Tim Hortons Brier, World Men's Curling Championship and Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship, in a bubble environment, Curling Canada announced on Tuesday.

“These are unprecedented times, as we all know, and while we had to make some tough decisions for this season’s events, it was gratifying to see the understanding and support from the scheduled host communities,” said Mitch Minken, chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors. “It’s wonderful to see that Thunder Bay will get its chance to host the country’s most prestigious women’s curling championship and see Canada’s best curlers compete in the world-renowned Scotties Tournament of Hearts.”

The event will take place Jan. 28-Feb. 6, 2022 at Fort William Gardens.