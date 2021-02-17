Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars has been postponed, marking the third straight Stars game postponed due to weather.

"As a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area, and after consultation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office, Thursday night's game between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center is also being postponed," the NHL said in a statement.

The Stars had their back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators set for Monday and Tuesday both postponed earlier this week.