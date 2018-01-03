Naylor: Looking ever more likely Manziel will be in the CFL in 2018

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the 10th overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.

The 29-year-old played only nine games this past season, throwing for 1,767 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. It was his fourth season in Hamilton.

“I am happy for Zach to land on his feet with a chance to be on a good team that can compete for a championship, and not a rebuilding situation,” said Ticats head coach June Jones. “As I said during the season, Zach was put into a difficult situation, as was I, and he handled himself as a true pro. He came to work every day and tried to be the best he could be. Zach was an asset to me and our team in the areas he could control. There is no question in my mind had he gotten his chance again to play for me, he would have been successful. I saw enough in practice and witnessed his work ethic to know he is a tough kid and a winner. As I told him, this is a business. Zach understands the game, and the business. I wish him all the best and so does everyone in our organization.”

Jeremiah Masoli got the vast majority of snaps in 2017, appearing in 12 games for the 6-12 Ticats.

Hamilton owns the negotiating rights for former NFL pivot Johnny Manziel who has been cleared to sign in the CFL.

Collaros has thrown for 13, 759 yards with 83 touchdowns and 38 interceptions over 59 career games with the Toronto Argonauts and Tiger-Cats.

The Tiger-Cats now own four picks (2nd, 10th, 11th and 15th) in the first two rounds of this year's CFL Draft. The draft is set for May 3.