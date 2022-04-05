Woods: 'As of right now I feel like I’m going to play'

Tiger on Masters: 'As of right now, I feel like I am going to play'

Tiger Woods is trending towards playing in the 86th Masters.

“As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said Tuesday from Augusta National.

Woods, who is scheduled to tee off his first round at 10:34am ET on Thursday, added that he believes he could win the tournament, but it will come down to whether his body can hold up 14 months after a significant car accident.

"It's going to be a tough challenge, but it's one I'm up for," Woods said.

Tiger Woods: One more time Perhaps the only thing more impressive than Tiger Woods' dominant performance on the golf course, is the number of times he's gotten up off the operating table and returned to form. Now we'll find out if he has one more comeback, in a career already full of them. Bob Weeks has more.

The five-time Masters champion said Tuesday he will play another nine-hole practice round Wednesday before making his final decision.

The season’s first major, which begins on Thursday, would mark the pro golfer’s most significant appearance on tour since he last played in the Masters in November 2020.

The 46-year-old announced on Sunday he would be making a “game-time decision” on his participation in the field.

Woods took to the course alongside Justin Thomas and Fred Couples on Monday, playing the first nine holes in a little more than two and a half hours. Couples, 62, said after the round he believes Woods is on pace to play in the tournament this week.

"He's kind of a tough guy," Couples said. "He's never going to let you know he's in pain. He looked good walking. You can always be in pain, but to hit it like that, now it's just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he'll contend. He's too good."

"I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday, and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday," Couples added.

The season’s first major would mark the Woods' most significant appearance on tour since he last played in the Masters in November 2020. Woods’ only taste of competition since his accident in February 2021 that badly damaged his right leg was at the PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

Woods has won the Masters five times, most recently in 2019.