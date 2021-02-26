Weeks on how the golf community has reacted to Tiger’s accident

Tiger Woods' camp released a statement saying he had successful follow-up procedures on his injuries Friday morning and is "now recovering and in good spirits."

Multiple reports indicated on Thursday that Woods had been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as he continues to receive treatment for multiple leg injuries suffered in a single-car accident on Tuesday.

Here is the full statement:

Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

Tiger and his family want to thank you al for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time.

Thank you for your continued privacy.