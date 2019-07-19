Hadwin on his putting: 'It seems to have not made the flight over here'

Tiger Woods is headed home early from the British Open.

Woods began the back nine at Royal Portrush with two birdies and had a chance to post a good score at 3 under through 11 holes. But that was his last birdie, and he closed with two straight bogeys for 1-under 70.

He was at 6 over, virtually certain to miss the cut for the second time this year in a major in a season that began with him winning the Masters for the fifth time.

Woods was slowed by the par 5s, which he played in 1 over for the round and 2 over for the week.