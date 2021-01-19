Woods out after undergoing back surgery Tiger Woods revealed on Tuesday that he recently underwent surgery on his back to relieve pain from a pinched nerve and will miss at least two months on the PGA Tour but hopes to return for the Masters in April, Bob Weeks writes.

Tiger Woods is back in a familiar spot - the injury list.

On Tuesday Woods revealed that he recently underwent surgery on his back to relieve pain from a pinched nerve. He will miss at least two months as he recovers, which means he will be out for the Farmers Insurance Open as well as the Genesis Invitational, two stops usually on his schedule.

The operation, a microdiscectomy, was done after Woods felt discomfort following the PNC Championship, which he played with his son, Charlie. Doctors told Woods the operation was a success and they expect a full recovery.

“I look forward to being training and am focused on getting back out on tour,” said Woods in a statement released on his social media.

It’s the third time Woods has undergone a microdiscectomy and the fifth back procedure he’s endured. His most recent operation was a spinal fusion, which took place in April 2017.

Since that procedure, Woods has looked pain-free for the most part while playing. He has showed some signs of discomfort on the golf course, usually when the weather is cold, but has still been able to play, although not necessarily content. He has won twice since having that last surgery, including the 2019 Masters.

However more recently, he has stated that he’s been restricted in the amount he can practice and play. That’s limited his ability to prepare for tournaments. The last event he played was the 2020 Masters where he finished tied for 38th.

There is a good chance that tournament may be where Woods plays next. He is said to be hoping to be ready for the event in Augusta National, which starts on April 8.