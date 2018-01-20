The Minnesota Timberwolves leading scorer, Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors because of a sore right knee, according to the team's Twitter account. This is an injury that has ailed him in previous seasons.

Nemanja Bjelica is set to fill in at small forward against Toronto.

Updated #Twolves injury report for tonight's game against the Raptors pic.twitter.com/rU7QyNtDaz — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 21, 2018

Butler is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his first season in Minnesota.

The three-time all-star was acquired by the Twolves this offseason from the Chicago Bulls for Zack LaVine, Kris Dunn, and a 7th overall draft pick.

Butler has led a resurgent Minnesota club that is currently fourth in the West at 29-18. The team has the NBA's longest playoff drought, having not been to the post season since 2004.

Jamal Crawford will also be out of the Timberwolves lineup against the Raptors.