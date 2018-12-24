Tennessee Titans fans are holding their breath.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that quarterback Marcus Mariota is dealing with a stinger, which makes it uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts with a wild card spot on the line.

Mariota was injured in Saturday's win over the Washington Redskins late in the first half and did not return.

Gabbert came off the bench and went 7-11 for 101 yards and one touchdown to help lead Tennessee to a 25-16 victory.

The victory was the Titans' first in the seven games that Mariota has left with an injury.