NASHVILLE — Four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey has passed his physical after starting the Tennessee Titans' training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Titans announced Saturday that Casey passed his physical, along with other moves. They also placed rookie linebacker D'Andre Walker, a fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia, on injured reserve.

Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman each of the past four seasons, was placed on injured reserve after hurting a knee Dec. 22 in the fourth quarter of a 25-16 win over Washington. He led the Titans with seven sacks and 50 quarterback pressures last season.

The Titans also waived wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, along with linebacker Riley Bullough and offensive tackle Cody Conway, who were both hurt Thursday night in their 27-10 exhibition win at Philadelphia.

The team agreed to terms with running back Akeem Hunt, defensive end Eric Cotton, receiver DeAngelo Yancey and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe.

