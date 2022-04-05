Veteran infielder Todd Frazier has announced his retirement via Twitter post on Tuesday.

"Time to hang 'em up," Frazier's Tweet read.

Time to hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/w501ozMORT — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) April 5, 2022

The Cincinnati Reds, who drafted Frazier in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft, congratulated the 36-year-old on a successful career.

"Just a kid from Jersey who became a big league ballplayer and a fan favorite in Cincinnati," the Reds posted on Twitter. "Congrats, Todd Frazier, on a magnificent career and cheers to your retirement!"

The Point Pleasant, NJ native played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates. In 1,244 games Frazier hit 218 home runs and drove in 640 runs with a career .241/.318/.445 slash line.

Frazier was a two-time all-star (2014-15) with the Reds and won the Home Run Derby in front of the hometown crowd in Cincinnati in 2015.