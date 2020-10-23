Todd Richards is changing teams after winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Nashville Predators announced that Richards will join John Hynes' coaching staff as an assistant.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to bring in Todd and his expansive coaching background to our staff," Predators FM David Poile said. "He not only has an experienced resume, but a winning one as well, and further added to it this past season by winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay. He began his rise through the professional ranks in our organization with the Milwaukee Admirals, and we are happy to have him back with us to complete John Hynes's coaching staff."

Rihards has been a head coach at the NHL level with the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Lightning.