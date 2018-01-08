The Nashville Predators could get a late-season boost to their lineup without even making a move at the trade deadline.

Predators assistant general manager Paul Fenton told NHL.com the team will consider having 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen join the team once the KHL season ends.

"We'll certainly entertain (the option of having him play with the Predators) at the end of the year when he's done with the KHL season," Fenton said. "Our intention is to have him come over here as soon as possible."

Tolvanen scored one goal and posted five assists in five games with Finland at the World Juniors which ended last week. The 30th overall has returned to the Jokerit, needing just one point to break Evgeny Kuznetsov's KHL record of 32 points by a 18-year-old.

Tolvanen, who will turn 19 in April, owns 17 goals and 15 assists through 39 games with Jokerit this season.

"The attraction to him was his goal-scoring ability," Fenton told the league's website. "It's so hard to find natural goal scorers and the way Eeli releases the puck was the big attraction.

"There aren't many guys in the NHL that can score from the top of the circle with a shot off the rush. It's a rarity in our game right now. We like the accuracy, the velocity and release he has. It gives him the potential to be able to score in a variety of ways once he does turn professional."

Tolvanen said he believes playing against former NHL players in the Russian-based league has prepared him for North American hockey.

"I think I'm ready to play in the NHL," Tolvanen said. "I think the KHL has helped improve my game and I've watched and played against good players like Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk. It's easier to make the transition back to North America if that's the decision."

Jokerit, who sit third in the KHL's Western Conference, play their final regular-season game on March 3.