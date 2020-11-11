After a season like no other, it's time for an off-season just as strange.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell and TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips rank the top 50 free agents, predict their landing spots and examine what sort of payday they might be looking at. Here are the top 50 players on the market from around the MLB:

1—SP Trevor Bauer

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 4

MITCHELL: 1

2020 stats: 73.0 IP, 5-4, 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 2.7 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Trevor Bauer has the stuff of an ace: a mid-to-upper 90’s fastball and a devastating breaking ball. He is one the best strikeout pitchers in the game. He is aggressive and competitive. He is bold, brash and quirky. He has suggested a desire to pitch every fourth day and to sign only one-year contracts for each season. He is overly active on social media and has taken on other teams, players and the commissioner. He would be a fit for the Reds, Mets, White Sox, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Giants, Angels and Phillies. He signs with the Angels for either one year at $32 million or six years at $150 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: He’s exactly what the Jays need — a dominant, top-of-the-rotation starter — and Bauer, himself, has already taken to Twitter to say "Toronto is a nice city. Could be a destination," which got Jays fans all riled up. Gerrit Cole cost the Yankees $36 million annually, so that’s the ballpark, and it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility general manager Ross Atkins decides blowing his budget on an ace is the right thing to do, as long as he’s satisfied the outspoken right-hander is a clubhouse fit. Bauer is the clear jewel of this free-agent market on the pitching side and he leads off what I believe is an obvious three-player tier atop this list. If there’s a concern, it’s that he has only two real dominant seasons out of seven and five campaigns with an ERA above 4.00, but the pedigree and love for analytics provides hope Bauer is just scratching the surface as he enters his prime.

2—C J.T. Realmuto

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 1

MITCHELL: 2

2020 stats: .266 BA, 11 HR, 32 RBI, .840 OPS, 1.2 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: J.T. Realmuto is the best catcher in baseball. He is a two-way star. He can hit for average and power and is a great receiver and game-caller behind the plate. He can hit anywhere in the lineup and is a great teammate and leader. The Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Marlins, Nationals and Rockies could use Realmuto. He signs with the Yankees for five years and $110 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: The best catcher in baseball hits the market at the same time as Blue Jays’ backstops produced -0.1 fWAR, 25th in baseball, and a putrid .181/.274/.347 slash line in the shortened season. Does that make it a need for Atkins? Not likely, as 25-year-old Danny Jansen posted an .811 OPS over his final 17 starts and rookie Alejandro Kirk looked like the real deal at the plate and acceptable behind it. It’s going to cost nine figures to secure Realmuto for the next five or six years, but he’s an upgrade for every team in baseball.

3—OF George Springer

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 3

MITCHELL: 3

2020 Stats: .265 BA, 14 HR, 32 RBI, .899 OPS, 1.9 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: George Springer is the best outfielder available this year. He can play centre field or in the corners. He can get on base and he can slug. He has batted in the leadoff spot but could also move down in the lineup and be a run producer. He is a winner and has been clutch in the postseason. The Astros, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets, Nationals, Cardinals, Brewers, Diamondbacks and White Sox all have interest. The Connecticut native signs with the New York Mets for a five-year deal at $110 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Back in March, with the pandemic just starting and no real roadmap for how 2020 was going to play out, my 2022 Jays’ roster projection had Atkins filling his huge need in centre field by inking Springer to a hypothetical five-year, $125-million deal. While spending is expected to tighten across baseball this winter, Springer could still find himself in that range, and despite the Jays’ outfield being the third-most productive in baseball across 60 games with 5.0 fWAR combined, it’s a seamless fit. In the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, Springer’s numbers stayed intact in his age-30 season, with the 2011 11th overall pick slashing .265/.359/.540 with 14 homers in 51 games. When you factor in pretty good centre field defence, speed, power and the ability to get on base, Springer is a clear fit.

4—2B DJ LeMahieu

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 2

MITCHELL: 4

2020 Stats: .364, 10 HR, 27 RBI, 1.011 OPS, 2.8 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: DJ LeMahieu is one of the best pure hitters in the game. He drives the ball from line to line and hits for some power, too. He is a Gold Glove calibre defender at second base but can also play first and third base. He is 32 but will likely get a four-year deal. The Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Rockies and Red Sox have interest. He will re-sign with the Yankees for four years at $72 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: He’s been the apple of the Blue Jays’ eye before — prior to the bargain two-year, $24-million deal he signed with the Yanks in 2019 they were after him — and LeMahieu would bring some much-needed on-base and contact ability to the top of Charlie Montoyo’s lineup, as well as continue the theme of versatile defensive chips dotting the roster. In addition to slashing .336/.386/.536 in two years with New York, LeMahieu can also capably handle second base, third base and first base. While the qualifying offer probably won’t affect Realmuto or Springer, teams may view the 32-year-old LeMahieu differently and suppress his price.

5—OF Marcell Ozuna

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 5

MITCHELL: 6

2020 Stats: .338 BA, 18 HR, 56 RBI, 1.067 OPS, 2.3 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Marcell Ozuna is a middle of the lineup slugger who delivers in the clutch. He can protect a big bat in the lineup as he did with Freddie Freeman for the Braves this season. Ozuna can play left field but is becoming more of a designated hitter. His value is his bat. The Braves, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rangers and Red Sox could all be fits for him. Ozuna bet on himself taking a one-year deal with Atlanta last season and it worked. He signs with the Cardinals for four years and $72 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: No player did more for their stock this summer than Ozuna, who signed a one-year, $18-million pact with the Braves. All the 29-year-old did was go out and lead the league in homers with 18 and set career highs in virtually every offensive category, slashing a gaudy .338/.431/.636. The Blue Jays have kicked tires on Ozuna in previous winters, but they employ two very similar — and cheaper — players in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez, so there would have to be a trade for him to be seen as a fit this winter.

6—SS Marcus Semien

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 6

MITCHELL: 9

2020 Stats: .223 BA, 7 HR, 23 RBI, .679 OPS, 0.3 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Marcus Semien has made himself a solid two-way shortstop. He was a finalist for AL MVP in 2019. This season he started slowly but picked up as the year went along. He is a Gold Glove calibre defender and a leader. The Athletics, Angels, Phillies and Reds are all interested. He signs with the Phillies for three years and $39 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Semien is in a difficult position. Had he hit free agency a year ago, coming off a monster 7.6 fWAR and 137 wRC+ career year, he would have cashed in. Now, after a middling 1.2 fWAR and 91 wRC+ showing in 53 games, Semien could either be a bargain on a long-term deal or try to rebuild his value with a one-year show-me deal. The issue with that strategy is next year’s free-agent class is loaded at shortstop, with Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa and Corey Seager all slated to hit the market. Observers are split on Semien’s defensive work and he doesn’t seem to be a fit for the Jays, but the lack of a qualifying offer and the fact they’ve checked in on so many shortstops over the past year means you can’t completely rule him out.

7—SS Didi Gregorius

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 10

MITCHELL: 10

2020 Stats: .284 BA, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .827 OPS, 0.9 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Didi Gregorius had a bounce back season in 2020 and is now fully-recovered from Tommy John Surgery. He showed he still has good enough arm strength and range to play shortstop. He can hit for average and slug the baseball. Gregorius can hit from second to sixth and his lefty bat adds valuable balance to a lineup. The Phillies, Angels, Yankees, Reds and Athletics have interest. He signs with his original organization, the Cincinnati Reds, for three years and $36 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: This is one of those shortstops the Jays have been in on over the past 12 months, kicking tires on the left-handed hitter in free agency a year ago. Atkins and Mark Shapiro have both talked openly about improving the defence this winter. Shifting Bo Bichette to second base — where he’d be a plus defender — and signing a steady veteran like Gregorius, even if his defensive metrics are similar to Bichette’s, would be one way to quickly improve that infield glovework.

8—SS Ha-Seong Kim

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 26

MITCHELL: 7

2020 Stats: .308 BA, 30 HR, 109 RBI, .926 OPS (KBO)

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Ha-Seong Kim is a shortstop who is going to be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO. The 25-year-old is a star in Korea. He hit 30 homers, scored 111 runs and drove in 109 runs this season while walking more than he struck out. KBO hitters have never fared very well in Major League Baseball because they face very few fastballs in the mid-to-upper-90’s. Kiwoom moved him to third base this season when they signed former-Cub Addison Russell. If he is a corner infielder, his bat becomes even more important. The Mariners, Padres, Blue Jays, Twins, Dodgers and Brewers should all have some interest in this intriguing talent. The Mariners will sign him to a three-year deal with three option years for a total of $12 million guaranteed with a chance to earn $30 million total.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: If this were a Jays-only target list, Kim would be in the top three based on age, upside and the fact most believe he can handle shortstop in the majors. While it’s easy to fall in love with the Next Big Thing coming from the Asian market each winter, Kim has both the tools and the numbers to support the excitement. Listed at just 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds, the South Korean infielder is coming off a career year in the KBO, slashing .308/.399/.526 with 30 homers and 23 stolen bases as a 24-year-old, five years below the league’s average age. If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, his 75:68 BB:K ratio should and Kim could conceivably play second, short or third. There’s a risk here, but the upside is enormous if Kim is the real deal.

9—OF Michael Brantley

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 7

MITCHELL: 14

2020 Stats: .300 BA, 5 HR, 22 RBI, .840 OPS, 1.5 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Michael Brantley is one of the best pure hitters in baseball. He always gives professional at-bats. He is as consistent of a hitter as there is in the game. He has a solid approach whether leading off an inning or with runners in scoring position. He can still play left field but may soon transition to designated hitter. He is a leader and mentor to young hitters. The Astros, Cardinals, Braves, Cleveland, Blue Jays, Nationals and Red Sox are all fits for him. He signs with the Atlanta Braves for two years and $28 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: As with George Springer, any outfield addition would likely mean some sort of subtraction, and since Brantley is limited to left field, that would mean moving Gurriel in return for pitching. Brantley, however, would add a much-needed element of contact and on-base ability to the Jays’ lineup. With any position player addition, the domino effect has to be considered, as well as the alternatives.

10—SP Marcus Stroman

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 13

MITCHELL: 8

2019 Stats: 184.1 IP, 10-13, 3.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 4.6 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Marcus Stroman is as competitive a starter as there is on the market. He is a ground ball machine and fits a team with good infield defence. He opted out of the 2020 season which may impact how teams look at him since they couldn’t scout him. He also injured his calf in summer camp. Stroman is a big personality that can ruffle feathers at times. There is a difference of opinion on how good he is among scouts. The Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, White Sox, Twins, Rangers, Astros, Brewers and Angels will all have some interest. The White Sox will sign him for 3 years at $48 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: The Stroman trade has worked out very well for the Jays, but there will be no Stro Show sequel in Toronto. Zero chance. The funny part about this divorce is Atkins and Shapiro are now searching for exactly what Stroman brings: Strike throwing and the ability to eat quality innings. After disagreeing so strongly with the Jays’ front office on what he was worth, it will be interesting to see how other teams value him with a qualifying offer attached.

11—SP James Paxton

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 15

MITCHELL: 5

2020 Stats: 20.1 IP, 1-1, 6.64 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, -0.4 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: James Paxton has front of the rotation stuff, but injuries have hampered his availability and effectiveness in recent years. He is worth a risk, but because of his unpredictability, clubs will need depth to protect him. He is 32 years old which could limit the length of any deal. The Yankees, Blue Jays, Phillies, Astros, Mets, Red Sox, Giants, Rangers and Twins will be in on Paxton. The Blue Jays will sign Paxton to a two-year $18 million deal plus incentives.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: If the upside with Masahiro Tanaka is limited, knowing what he is, it’s the complete opposite with Paxton, who the Jays drafted with the 37th overall pick in 2009. Even though he’ll be heading into his age-32 season in 2021, the Ladner, B.C., native has shown flashes of brilliance over his four seasons with 20-plus starts, but all too often health issues have followed. This year, it was off-season back surgery and then an elbow strain in August. The lefty has maxed out at 160.1 innings, but there are already four seasons of 3.5-plus fWAR, including a career year of 4.4 in 2017 that came along with a 2.98 ERA in just 24 starts. The risk here is extreme, but the upside is as high as anyone on this list if Paxton can finally stay healthy and put it all together.

12—3B Justin Turner

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 11

MITCHELL: 13

2020 Stats: .307 BA, 4 HR, 23 RBI, .860 OPS, 1.3 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Justin Turner is a professional clutch hitter who can hit for average and power. He is still a good defender at third base but his range is limited by knee issues. His patient approach can also rub off on young players. The Dodgers, Blue Jays, Nationals, Braves, Mets, and Cardinals could use Turner. The Nationals sign him for two years at $26 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: There’s an infield shuffle coming for the Jays at some point, but the versatility of Cavan Biggio gives them some options. With top prospects Jordan Groshans and 2020 fifth-overall pick Austin Martin on the way, a short-term improvement on Travis Shaw would be ideal and Turner would fit that bill, but it’s very unlikely a two-year deal for a 36-year-old would be plan A, B or C.

13—DH Nelson Cruz

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 8

MITCHELL: 18

2020 Stats: .303 BA, 16 HR, 33 RBI, .992 OPS, 1.6 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Nelson Cruz is the best designated hitter in baseball despite being 40 years old. He works hard to stay in shape and is a beloved teammate no matter where he plays. He has to be looking for a place to win a World series at this stage of his career. The Twins, White Sox, Cleveland, Red Sox, Rays, and Rangers will all have interest. If the NL adds the DH role again in 2021 then the Braves, Nationals, Phillies, Cardinals, Brewers, Diamondbacks and Rockies would all have interest. He signs with the White Sox for two years and $28 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: An amazing career continues and Cruz, who slashed .303/.397/.595 with 16 homers in 53 games as a 39-year-old this past season, would improve every team’s offence. The Jays, however, already have too many players that need DH time so he’s not a fit.

14—SP Masahiro Tanaka

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 14

MITCHELL: 11

2020 Stats: 48.0 IP, 3-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 0.7 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Masahiro Tanaka (31) is still a quality veteran pitcher that can compete a high level. He has pitched with a ligament tear in his elbow for several years which could scare some suitors away. He has shown the ability to rise to the occasion in the big games. His assortment of pitches and sequencing is still effective despite some loss in velocity and has he has competed well in the tough AL East. The Yankees, Angels, Mets, Red Sox and Blue Jays should all be interested. The Yankees sign him with a three-year, $45 million deal.​

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his pitching elbow six years ago, Tanaka has yet to succumb to Tommy John surgery like so many others and has authored seven very consistent and fairly durable seasons since. The crafty Japanese righty relies on mixing pitches and changing speeds rather than pure power, which is the trend these days, but he throws strikes and always ends up with valuable mid-rotation numbers. His profile isn’t all that different from last year’s big free-agent catch, Hyun-Jin Ryu, only from the opposite side. The 32-year-old would satisfy the front office’s desire for more strike-throwers in the rotation, but the upside is obviously fairly limited.

15—SP Charlie Morton

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 12

MITCHELL: 21

2020 Stats: 38.0 IP, 2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 0.2 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Charlie Morton can still pitch like an ace despite his age (36). He is a strikeout pitcher with his high velocity fastball up in the zone and his devastating curveball down in the zone. He is also a strike-thrower. He has a proven post-season pedigree as he is 4-0 in elimination game starts. The Rays declined his $15 million option which puts him on the market as a highly coveted ace. The Rays, Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Braves, Phillies, Angels, Astros, Twins, White Sox and Marlins are fits. He will likely stay in Florida or the Northeast as he is from Connecticut and has a house in Tampa. He signs with the Yankees for one year at $18 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: The Rays somewhat surprisingly declined Morton’s $15-million option for 2021, setting the veteran right-hander free at the age of 37. If you’re not interested in Morton, you see an aging arm coming off a down season that saw him post a 4.74 ERA across nine starts. If you’re interested, you see the 2.70 ERA across 20 postseason innings and value the 2019 season that saw Morton author a 3.05 ERA that made him worth 6.1 fWAR. He’s hinted at retirement, but he could end up being a value buy this winter on a short-term deal.

16—SP Kevin Gausman

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 18

MITCHELL: 12

2020 Stats: 59.2 IP, 3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 1.3 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Kevin Gausman had a breakout season with the San Francisco Giants. He has evolved into a four-seam fastball and split-finger pitcher. He has learned to pitch at the top of the zone with his fastball and at the bottom with his split. This led to more strikeouts and fewer walks. At just 29 years of age he is still in the prime of his career. The question is how much do teams believe that he has figured something out versus just having 10 good starts. The teams with interest in him are the Giants, Twins, Phillies, Mets, White Sox, Angels, Rangers and Astros. He signs with the Twins for three years at $39 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Another arm the Jays kicked tires on last winter as a reclamation project, Gausman smartly chose pitcher-friendly Oracle Park and revived his career with a velocity bump that led to a career-high strikeout rate and a 3.62 ERA across 59.2 innings. After starting his career mostly getting shelled in the AL East as a Baltimore Oriole, the right-hander might not be interested in a return to the bandboxes, but money talks and he’ll be in high demand heading into his age-30 season.

17—SS Andrelton Simmons

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 19

MITCHELL: 15

2020 Stats: .297 BA, 0 HR, 10 RBI, .702 OPS, 0.3 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Andrelton Simmons is arguably the best defensive shortstop in baseball, although an injured ankle in each of the past two seasons has impacted his range and value a bit. He is not an impactful offensive player, but he has streaks of good production. The Athletics, Angels, Phillies and Reds are all interested. He signs with the Athletics for two years at $14 million and forms the most dynamic left side of the infield defensively with third baseman Matt Chapman.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: After watching the defence cost them multiple games, there were rumblings the Jays took a serious look at Simmons at the August trade deadline. That came on the heels of Atkins investigating both Didi Gregorius as a free agent and Francisco Lindor as a trade target last winter. No one is saying Bo Bichette can’t play shortstop in the big leagues, but where there’s smoke there’s usually fire and it’s clear the Jays are taking a look at what their best middle infield configuration is now that they’re approaching contender status. Even though the bat is a bit light and he’d hit near the bottom of the lineup, there’s no arguing Simmons and Bichette would form a dazzling double-play combination.

18—RP Liam Hendriks

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 9

MITCHELL: 16

2020 Stats: 25.1 IP, 3-1, 1.78 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 1.4 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Liam Hendriks is the best closer available. He is a workhorse reliever that has great stuff. He has a belly full of guts. Hendricks is a great competitor and teammate. He can get the big outs in critical situations and he bounces back well after failure. The Athletics, Angels, Mets, Nationals, Phillies, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Twins, Astros and Dodgers will all have interest in him. He will sign with the Phillies for three years at $33 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: The former Blue Jay is the best reliever on the market. Period. Hendriks is the perfect case for you just never know with relievers. A solid reliever since the Jays moved him to the bullpen full-time in 2015, Hendriks has emerged as a dominant force with the A’s the past two seasons, posting a 1.79 combined ERA across 110.1 innings. While the Jays need to address the back end of the bullpen, investing both big dollars and term into a closer doesn’t seem to be the way this front office regime wants to invest its dollars. Nor should they.

19—OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 20

MITCHELL: 19

2020 Stats: .283 BA, 7 HR, 22 RBI, .814 OPS, 1.8 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Jackie Bradley Jr. is arguably the best defensive centre fielder in the game. He can cover ground like no other in the outfield with his great jumps and routes. His offence comes and goes. A change of scenery would do him good and might improve his offence. The Astros, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants, and Rockies all have interest. The Astros sign him to replace George Springer for two years at $15 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: JBJ, on the other hand, is a fit as hands down one of the best defensive centre fielders in baseball. No matter the defensive metric, Bradley is at or near the top, and it has helped the 30-year-old return 15.0 fWAR in his career with the Red Sox. This summer, JBJ picked a great time for his bat to come alive, slashing .283/.364/.450, but no one is going to be fooled by that surge thanks to too many groundballs. He’d hit at the bottom of the Jays’ lineup, but the defensive upgrade from Randal Grichuk to JBJ would be a significant one.

20—OF Joc Pederson

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 16

MITCHELL: 20

2020 Stats: .190 BA, 7 HR, 16 RBI, .681 OPS, -0.4 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Joc Pederson has always been in the shadows in his career. But he can hit for power and get on base. He is a more than adequate defender and a good teammate. He has been platooned most of his career and has been waiting for an opportunity to just play every day rather than semi-regularly. He can be a run producer if given a chance. Cleveland, the Cardinals, Giants, Nationals and White Sox are all fits for him. Cleveland signs him for two years at $18 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Pederson can’t hit lefties — .191 career average — so he’s limited to the strong side of a platoon, but the power is significant, evidenced by his 36 bombs in 2019, and you can dream on more upside as he heads into his age-29 season. Even though the Jays currently employ three right-handed hitting outfielders and could be in the market for an upgrade in the grass, Pederson’s glove and on-base ability don’t seem to fit the club’s needs.

21—RP Brad Hand

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 22

MITCHELL: 27

2020 Stats: 22.0 IP, 2-1, 2.05 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 0.7 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Brad Hand is still a highly effective left-handed closer despite a slight loss of velocity. He can get big outs in big games. He has shown the ability to bounce back after blown saves too. He is durable and consistent. He can help a playoff contender. The Red Sox, Nationals, Marlins, Phillies, White Sox, Blue Jays, Astros, Angels, Twins, Dodgers, Giants, Rockies and Diamondbacks will all be interested. He signs with the Astros for three years at $24 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: In what could be an ominous sign for how things will go this winter, Hand and his $10 million owing for 2021 passed through waivers as the cheap Cleveland Baseball Team tried to save the $1 million buyout. Even after a career-best 2.05 ERA across 22 innings, every single team in baseball agreed that he wasn’t worth eight figures for next year. Now, Hand will wade through the free agent waters in search of a multi-year deal, one he might get. It just won’t be the Blue Jays giving it to him.

22—2B/3B Tommy La Stella

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 21

MITCHELL: 33

2020 Stats: .281 BA, 5 HR, 25 RBI, .819 OPS, 0.5 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Tommy La Stella has developed into a solid offensive and defensive second baseman. He has power, shows patience at the plate and is a solid defender. He has positional versatility too. He played well with the Angels before his trade to Oakland at the deadline. He impressed the A’s and will be a consideration for them as well as the Twins, Rangers, Phillies, Marlins, Cubs and Giants. The Athletics will sign him to a one year, $7 million deal.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: A consolation prize of sorts for teams interested in the 2B/3B positional versatility and contact ability of DJ LeMahieu, La Stella’s best role is moving around the infield defensively and chipping in on offence with his bat-on-ball approach. This is the type of players the Jays love to collect, but they’ll be searching for more impact or a better glove.

23—2B Kolten Wong

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 31

MITCHELL: 22

2020 Stats: .265 BA, 1 HR, 16 RBI, .675 OPS, 1.1 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Kolten Wong is a solid two-way player at second base. He is a gold glove defender and earns a good on base percentage while slugging double digit homers and stealing double digit bases. He is a serious and intense competitor. His game may go to another level getting a fresh start away from St Louis. The Yankees, Athletics, Angels, Marlins and Red Sox may all have interest. The Red Sox sign him for two years and $12 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Speaking of better infield gloves, here’s one. Over the course of his seven full seasons in St. Louis, Wong consistently graded out as one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball, but it wasn’t enough for the Cards to pick up his $12.5 million option for 2021. The bat is light, but Wong has posted an on-base percentage above .350 for two years running, and you can make the argument the former first-round pick’s career year at the plate is coming. If the Jays are committed to improving the defence, Wong at the keystone and Cavan Biggio in a super-utility role or at third base would be one way to do it.

24—SP Mike Minor

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 17

MITCHELL: 28

2020 Stats: 56.2 IP, 1-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 0.0 WAR

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Mike Minor was among the pitching leaders in 2019. He wasn’t quite as good in 2020 but he is still an effective left-handed starter who can command the strike zone with quality stuff. He was traded to the Athletics at the deadline and was just adequate. The A’s, Giants, Angels, Mets, Braves, White Sox, Twins, Padres, Dodgers and Blue Jays have interest. The Twins sign him for two years at $14 million.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: Signed to a three-year, $28-million deal in the winter of 2017, Minor returned nice value for the Rangers, posting seasons of 2.5 and 4.1 fWAR, before struggling to a 5.56 ERA this summer. The peripherals say the lefty was mostly the same pitcher, but a concerning velocity drop led to the struggles and there’s no guarantee that fastball juice will return. Even after re-signing Robbie Ray, the Jays may still be looking for mid-rotation help and they’ll check in on just about every Minor-type arm on the market in an effort to build rotation depth.

25—SP Tomoyuki Sugano

Individual rankings

PHILLIPS: 28

MITCHELL: 24

2020 Stats: 127.1 IP, 13-2, 2.05 ERA, 0.89 WHIP (NPB League)

PHILLIPS’ FITS: Tomoyuki Sugano is a 31-year-old right-handed starter from Japan. He has a low 90’s fastball, a cutter, slider and split-finger fastball. He has great pitch-ability. He throws strikes and knows how to read hitters and sequence his pitches. He is experienced and poised having pitched in big games for the Yomiuri Giants. The Blue Jays, Brewers, Yankees, Mets, Angels, Phillies, Astros and Rangers should all be in on him. He signs with the Angels for two years at $12 million guaranteed with two option years with a chance to earn $30 million total.

MITCHELL’S JAYS’ VIEW: A front office shift has seen the Jays make major headway in Asia and they’ve been in on nearly every player ready to ply their trade in North America over the past two years. From Shohei Ohtani to Kwang Hyun Kim to Shun Yamaguchi to Hyun-Jin Ryu, it’s clear this market, and the types of players they produce, are firmly on the radar of the Jays’ front office. Sugano is the latest. The 31-year-old hasn’t officially been posted yet and may ultimately decide against it if he doesn’t like what he sees on the economic landscape, but he’ll be intriguing to a lot of teams after posting a 2.05 ERA across 127.1 innings for the Yomiuri Giants, the same team that posted Yamaguchi — the first time they’ve ever posted a player — last winter. The scouting report — a low-90s fastball and pinpoint command — are eerily similar to Yamaguchi’s, which may turn off some Jays fans after watching him struggle, but there are many projecting a No. 3 starter type in the big leagues.