Burrow: 'I'll play for whoever drafts me'
Top NFL Draft prospect put speculation he wouldn't play for the Cincinnati Bengals to rest Tuesday, saying he'll play for whoever drafts him while speaking at the NFL Combine.
TSN.ca Staff
Does Burrow have leverage over the Bengals?
"I'm not going to not play," Burrow said. "I'll play for whoever drafts me."
Burrow is expected to be the first player chosen in the NFL Draft in April. The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy and led the LSU Tiger to a national championship last year.
The Bengals hold the top pick in the NFL Draft after finishing with a league-worst 2-14 record last year.
Burrow also confirmed that he would not be throwing at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.