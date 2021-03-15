1h ago
Top pass rusher Barrett returning to Bucs
Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. The 28-year-old Barrett texted Anderson, "I am going back to Tampa."
TSN.ca Staff
Gronk fakes out Tom Brady with 'I'm Busy' challenge
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.
Barrett was one of the top pending free agent pass rushers after finishing last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games.
The 28-year-old had a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.