Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Barrett was one of the top pending free agent pass rushers after finishing last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games. 

The 28-year-old had a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.