Casey Mize is staying with the big club.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday that the first overall pick of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft will be a member of his starting rotation to begin the 2021 season.

A.J. Hinch also announced that Casey Mize will start the season in the starting rotation and Michael Fulmer will be in the bullpen. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 26, 2021

Making room for Mize will be 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, who will start the season in the bullpen.

Mize, 23, made his big-league debut during the shortened 2020 season, called up on Aug. 19.

In seven starts last year, Mize went 0-3 with an earned run average of 6.99 and 1.482 WHIP over 28.1 innings pitched.

He joins a rotation that also features Julio Teheran, Matthew Boyd, Jose Urena and Tarik Skubal.

In his four-year MLB career, all with the Tigers, Fulmer has never appeared in relief. All 85 career appearances prior to 2021 have been starts.

An All-Star in 2017, Fulmer was used mostly as an opener last season as he came back from Tommy John surgery that made him miss the entirety of 2019.

The 28-year-old Fulmer was 0-2 in 10 starts in 2020, posting a 8.78 ERA and 2.060 WHIP over 27.2 IP.

The Tigers get their 2021 campaign underway on Thursday when they host Cleveland.