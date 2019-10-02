Salaries aside, where do the Leafs stack up against the Bruins and Lightning?

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed Tuesday that the team has opened extension talks with defenceman Torey Krug.

Krug, who said last month that negotiations were "nonexistent," said he's hopeful the two sides can work out a deal.

“It’s exciting. Now that we’re in the regular season I don’t want to talk too much about it just out of respect for my teammates and the process,” Krug told NBC Sports Boston. “But it’s obviously exciting when you’re talking about where you could be for the future while taking care of the present obviously. That’s the most important thing. But it’s an exciting time and hopefully things work out.”

The 28-year-old appeared in 64 games last season, posting six goals and 53 points. He added two goals and 18 points in 24 playoff games while averaging 22:21 of ice time a night.

Krug is entering the final season of his current contract which carries a $5.25 million cap hit and is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

In 462 NHL games - all with the Bruins - Krug has 58 goals and 288 points. He was undrafted to begin his career and joined the Bruins in 2012 after three years at Michigan State.