Hufnagel pleased with how CFL Draft played out, being able to select WR Pinto

The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday evening they have acquired the draft rights to Canadian kicker Niko DiFonte.

DiFonte played four seasons at the University of Calgary and finished his career in style by helping the Dinos to their fifth national title by kicking two field goals in the 2019 Vanier Cup.

The Winnipeg native was named an All-Canadian in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Argos also announced Monday that they have released Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka, Canadian defensive lineman Hassan Barry and American linebacker Juwan Foggie.